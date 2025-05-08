After This 40V Ryobi Battery Exploded, Check That You're Storing Yours Right

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Much like most of the other major power tool brands out there, Ryobi has gone all-in on battery power. The bulk of the line's appliances are powered by its various batteries, which range in size, longevity, and power, and it's not hard to see why. Battery-powered tools run just fine and aren't inhibited by cords, though that's not to say that they're perfect. Despite being the standard, lithium-ion batteries are burdened with some major problems.

Take, for instance, the case of Reddit user u/lexacost, who endured quite a scare courtesy of a Ryobi 40V battery. "I opened my garage door and freaked out. One of the 40V batteries exploding while i was sleeping," they explained in their post, noting that the smell of burning plastic alerted them that something was wrong, prompting them to investigate. They included a video where they walked through their garage, discovering a heavily melted Ryobi battery sitting in their tool box.

It should be emphasized that Ryobi's 40V batteries aren't defective across the board, such an incident is merely a good time to go over storage best practice for Ryobi and lithium-ion batteries in general, decreasing the likelihood of users falling prey to any such surprise in the future.

