This Is The Easiest Portable Tire Inflator To Use, According To Car And Driver

There are a few essential tools that can help out when you find yourself in a vehicle-related jam, with a tire inflator being one of the most helpful. You never know when your tire could go flat, and where you might be when it happens, so it's better to be safe than sorry. If you're in the market for one, Car and Driver has gone to the trouble of testing out various models from different brands. Ultimately, the site determined that the Avid Power portable tire inflator is one of the best options currently on the market if you need an inflator that's easy to use.

While Car and Driver admits that this inflator gets loud when filling tires, there are a bunch of positives to make up for that. For one, Car and Driver found that it could fill a tire to 30 psi in 4:14 minutes and 45 psi in 8:44 minutes. It's also easy to use: attach a 20-volt battery or connect it to your vehicle's 12-volt outlet, press the trigger, and let it do its work. This Avid Power inflator retails for $74.99 on Amazon, though those of you seeking a bargain should know that it has been known to go on sale.

Avid Power is considered one of the best of the major tire inflator brands, and Car and Driver was evidently impressed by this simple-to-use model. Aside from Car and Driver, though, what do customers have to say about this inflator and its performance?