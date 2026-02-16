This Is The Easiest Portable Tire Inflator To Use, According To Car And Driver
There are a few essential tools that can help out when you find yourself in a vehicle-related jam, with a tire inflator being one of the most helpful. You never know when your tire could go flat, and where you might be when it happens, so it's better to be safe than sorry. If you're in the market for one, Car and Driver has gone to the trouble of testing out various models from different brands. Ultimately, the site determined that the Avid Power portable tire inflator is one of the best options currently on the market if you need an inflator that's easy to use.
While Car and Driver admits that this inflator gets loud when filling tires, there are a bunch of positives to make up for that. For one, Car and Driver found that it could fill a tire to 30 psi in 4:14 minutes and 45 psi in 8:44 minutes. It's also easy to use: attach a 20-volt battery or connect it to your vehicle's 12-volt outlet, press the trigger, and let it do its work. This Avid Power inflator retails for $74.99 on Amazon, though those of you seeking a bargain should know that it has been known to go on sale.
Avid Power is considered one of the best of the major tire inflator brands, and Car and Driver was evidently impressed by this simple-to-use model. Aside from Car and Driver, though, what do customers have to say about this inflator and its performance?
What customers think of this Avid Power tire inflator
At the time of publication, the Avid Power portable tire inflator has over 28,000 Amazon ratings with an overall score of 4.4 out of five stars. The overwhelming majority of its reviews are five-star, with customers praising the inflator on multiple fronts. Common highlights include how easy it is to use, how quickly it fills tires, and the battery's longevity. Some were happy enough with their inflator's performance to buy multiple for themselves and even give them as gifts, with great success.
While that paints a clear picture of this inflator's positives, some customers have identified some drawbacks as well. For one, some Amazon shoppers have echoed Car and Driver and claim that this inflator gets a bit loud while in use. On the more extreme end, there are also multiple claims that the inflator heated up and began smoking while in use, with some instances where the battery wouldn't hold a charge for long. These reports are a minority compared to reviews where the inflator and batteries work fine, but they came up often enough to warrant a mention.
There are some excellent tire inflators one can buy on Amazon, with this Avid Power portable unit being one of the strongest. Between Car and Driver's review and those left by Amazon customers, this seems to be a capable, easy-to-use inflator that delivers far more often than it malfunctions.