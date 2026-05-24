13 New Tractor Supply Tool Finds On The Shelf In May 2026
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Tractor Supply is a well-known rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S. that aims to serve homeowners, farmers, and gardeners with high-quality tools, gadgets, and other pieces of equipment that they may need. Listed on the Fortune 500, this retail company has more than 2,400 stores across the U.S. and also gives you the option to shop online.
We went through the Tractor Supply website and brought you some of the newest tool finds that are up for sale. These items, which range from concrete mixers to pocket-sized helpers, will come in handy in your work routine. We also included tools that can prove useful around the house, like a magnetic pick-up tool to hunt for metal objects that have gone missing.
Just keep this in mind: We have not personally tested any of the tools on this list, and all the claims reported in the article come solely from the manufacturers themselves, as presented on the product pages of these tools.
Barn Star 2 pc. Heavy-Duty Magnetic Pick-Up Tool Set
The Barn Star Pick-Up Tool Set includes two pick-up tools that can pick up objects weighing up to 20 pounds and 40 pounds, respectively. They can help find ferrous tools and screws that you accidentally dropped while working. Pick-up tools can also be used for retrieving small things that rolled under a table or in the narrow space between furniture. These tools are designed with a telescopic handle that can efficiently access these tight spots, thanks to a narrow head width of 1.14 inches, that would otherwise be hard to reach by hand.
Each pick-up tool by Barn Star is created from durable stainless steel for longevity, while the handles consist of soft PVC cushioned grips. Get it at Tractor Supply for $4.99.
Tractor Supply Mini Pliers Set
Consisting of five different pliers, the Tractor Supply Mini Pliers Set could be a useful tool to have during your next project. The pliers include end cut, diagonal, long nose, bent long nose, and locking pliers. There are so many that you'll find one you can use no matter the type of project at hand, be it bending, gripping, or cutting the materials like wires, thin metal sheets, and more.
The long nose pliers are especially useful for working in narrow spaces that require more precision, while the locking pliers help you firmly grip things in place. They are made of carbon steel, a material durable enough to tackle tasks that require a bit of extra force, such as stripping insulation off electrical wires.
Included in the price of $11.99 is the TSC-branded bucket, to easily store the five pliers (or any other small tools that may fit in) and carry them along wherever you want.
JobSmart 3/8-inch SAE/Metric Assorted Socket Set with Rack
Coming from JobSmart, Tractor Supply's exclusive tool brand, the 3/8-inch Drive and Assorted Socket Set features an array of SAE and metric sockets that can help you tackle various projects. There are a total of 20 3/8-inch drive sockets — 10 in SAE sizes and 10 in metric sizes — for executing tasks like car repairs, furniture assembly, everyday household repairs and installations, and more.
The sockets are designed with chrome-vanadium steel that can handle tough projects, while the two-color transparent electrophoretic coating on the surface makes them resistant against corrosion. Available at the price of $14.99, the set also includes a 72-teeth quick-release ratchet to perform fastening jobs in narrow spaces that only allow minimal hand movement. On top of this, there's also a portable compact rack with a handle that you can use to store all the sockets and the wrench.
Barn Star Wire Stripping Set
Buying the Barn Star Wire Stripping Set for $14.99 brings you 200 pieces of terminals and accessories, such as butt connectors and spade connectors, that are commonly required when performing electrical repairs and installations. There's also a three-in-one tool, which can come in handy for wire cutting, stripping, or crimping, when you need to remove wire insulation or get rid of damaged portions of cable. It has an ergonomic handle so you are always in control of the movements for a precise output.
Additionally, the tool has a self-adjusting stripping length for easier operation. The tool can handle wire gauges between 8 and 22 AWG, making it a handy addition to an electrician's tool kit or a DIYer's collection. The set includes a plastic carrying case to store all the accessories and the tool, so you don't run the risk of losing them.
JobSmart Assorted Metric Nut Driver Set, 6 pc.
The JobSmart Assorted Metric Nut Driver Set is another budget-friendly tool on Tractor Supply, available for $9.99. It consists of six drivers in different sizes, such as 5 mm, 6 mm, 7 mm, 8 mm, 10 mm, and 11 mm. You can use them to fasten or loosen a variety of small nuts. Each nut driver in the set is engraved with a marking of its respective size for easy identification, while the handles are created with a high-visibility lime green color for improved working in low-light areas.
The grip features anti-slip properties for stable placement on a flat surface and secure handling. All these nut drivers are made from chrome-vanadium alloy to add strength. For storage, there's a hole on the handle of each driver, so you can hang them on your tool rack.
JobSmart 12-inch Quick-Release Bar Clamps
Bar clamps allow you to firmly hold materials in place. In woodworking, these tools can usually keep long and wide pieces of wood close together. The JobSmart Quick-Release Bar Clamps can prove useful when it comes to small-scale furniture assembly and DIY projects. The jaws can open as wide as 12 inches to secure materials with compatible width and can produce a clamping force of 156 pounds to hold materials in place.
Furthermore, this hand tool features a quick-release mechanism, so all you have to do when you are done with your task is press a single lever to release the jaws. There's also a quick-change button to switch from clamping mode to a spreader mode, which can help keep workpieces apart or help in disassembly of objects. You can get two of these bar clamps at Tractor Supply for a price of $11.99.
JobSmart Assorted Metric/SAE Ratchet Speed-Fit Set
The JobSmart Assorted Metric/SAE Ratchet Set is a 73-piece set consisting of nine metric sockets and a vast variety of bits with different head types, such as Phillips, star, Pozi, triangle, and more. You get a mix of SAE and metric sizes to cater to a variety of projects — be they professional or DIY. It also comes with a ratchet screwdriver handle for rapidly fastening and loosening components, along with a quick-release mechanism for easily changing bits and sockets.
Moreover, there's a telescoping extension bar that can help you work in confined spaces, plus socket adapters to help connect this tool to different sizes of sockets. And the best part is that you can get all this for a price of just $11.99 on Tractor Supply.
And don't forget the carrying box — included in the price — with dedicated slots for each tool that allows for an easy organization. Additionally, the ratchet has a chrome-plated finish to keep it safe against rust and corrosion, adding longevity.
Klein Tools AC/DC Digital Clamp Meter
The Klein Tools Clamp Meter will make for a perfect addition to your electrician's kit, for a price of $99.99. This newly listed tool on Tractor Supply comes with a non-contact voltage tester built into the clamp jaw, so you can safely obtain the readings without exposing yourself too much to any electrical hazard. The readings are displayed on a reverse-contrast LCD screen, which makes it easier to read in dim-light conditions. The clamp jaw measures AC and DC current and voltage, while the other readings, such as the resistance, frequency, duty cycles, and more can be obtained via the test-leads.
In addition, the Klein Tools clamp meter can also measure the temperature of the object in focus using the K-type thermocouple probes. To save battery, the machine automatically turns off after 10 minutes of inactivity. The kit also includes a carrying case, three AAA batteries, test leads, safety caps, and a thermocouple, making for a complete set.
GearWrench Stubby Flex Combination Ratcheting Wrench
The GearWrench Combination Ratcheting Wrench comes with 90 teeth and a four-degree ratcheting arc, allowing you to work in tight spots with more control and maneuverability, which is especially useful in automotive tasks. The design features a very thin head and beam, which further make it into a great ratchet for use in tight spaces, while the flexible head can easily reach the bolts and fasteners located deep within the area.
You can use this wrench on six-point and 12-point fasteners, while the off-corner loading design helps establish a firm grip between the tool and the fastener, while also minimizing the risk of fastener rounding. This ratchet has a full-polish chrome coating that keeps away corrosion. At time of writing, Tractor Supply lists this tool at a discounted price of $24.29, down from $26.99.
TMB Electric Concrete Mixer
With a capacity of five cubic feet, the TMB Electric Concrete Mixer eliminates the manual efforts attached to mixing different materials and the mess that results from it. While it is not suitable for industrial-level mixing, it has ample space to carry out small-scope mixing of different materials, like cement, mortar, and stucco, for use in on-site jobs, such as farming, construction, or DIY projects. The mixer is powered by a 2/3 HP 120V electric direct-drive motor, and the drum is made with rugged cast iron and a heavy-duty steel frame, for increased durability while also adding protection against rust and corrosion.
On top of these, there's a foot pedal lock for safety, along with an adjustable tilt drum, which makes it easy for you to pour out mixtures into drums and containers. The addition of two wheels with shock-absorbing properties makes it easiere to move the mixer from one place to another. You can buy this TMB Electric Mixer from Tractor Supply for a price of $399.99.
Spec Ops Tape Measure
Built for extreme durability, the Spec Ops Tape Measure can survive a 200 feet drop onto packed dirt, according to the manufacturer. The tape can extend up to 25 feet and is printed on both sides with high-contrast, black-on-white markings. But while clear markings help, they're only one of the ingredients necessary to get accurate readings from tape measures. The blade can extend for as many as 12 feet standout — a feature that helps when working solo — and measure up to 15 feet in real-world use, bowing by 15 degrees.
In addition, it features a hook with rare-earth magnets that grips onto ferrous surfaces, while the non-slip bat wing hook allows for better gripping with materials and reduces accidental slips off the surface while taking measurements. The blade stays in pace, thanks to the secure fast blade lock mechanism, giving you all the time to read the markings. Also, the MIL-X hyper-tough nylon coating on the blade makes it resistant to abrasion. Spec Ops, one of the major tape measure brands, brings all these features in a single tape measure, which is sold at $26.99 on Tractor Supply.
Klein Tools 110/125VAC GFCI Outlet Tester
The Klein Tools 110/125VAC GFCI Outlet Tester, priced at $19.99 on Tractor Supply, is used to do a quick check of the wiring system of an electrical outlet. With this tester, you can identify common issues like an open ground, reverse polarity, open hot or neutral, and more.
All you have to do is plug the tester into a three-prong electrical outlet, and the relevant indicator light will illuminate on the device, indicating the problem. This tool is also compatible with Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter outlets and can help determine if the GFCI protection is active and working, and so if it's capable of preventing shock hazards.
Furthermore, the device can withstand temperatures between 32 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit and can tolerate accidental drops from a height of 6.5 feet (as per the manufacturer). With the purchase, you also receive a two-year warranty, making it easy to recommend as an addition to any home tool kit.
DeWalt 20-volt 1/2 inch DR Mid Range Impact Wrench Kit
Coming from DeWalt, one of the most popular power tool brands, this 1/2 inch DR Mid Range Impact Wrench Kit includes a 20V impact wrench that can produce a maximum speed of 2,000 RPM, with four speed settings to choose from, along with 3,100 IPM. Offering 600 ft-lb of maximum fastening torque and 800 ft-lb of breakaway torque, it confirms its status as a capable mid-range impact wrench. Plus, it includes a precision wrench control feature that prevents it from overtightening, or causing fastener run-off when in reverse.
In addition, there's a built-in LED light to help you work in low-light conditions, while the relatively compact design allows the tool to access some narrow spaces. The hog ring anvil allows for easy and tool-free socket changes. For the price of $329 on Tractor Supply, you also get a 4.0 Ah battery, a charger, a belt clip, and a bag to store the whole kit, along with the impact wrench.