The 5 Best Budget-Friendly Tools Worth Buying From Tractor Supply
While stores such as Lowes, Ace Hardware, and The Home Depot may have a strong reputation among most consumers, another chain worthy of discussion is Tractor Supply Company. Since its start in 1938, the retail chain has been a trusted name among landowners and farmers alike thanks to its wide selection of supplies suited for tending land and taking care of livestock. But you don't need to own acres of land or a shed full of horses to find usage out of Tractor Supply's extensive lineup.
For the average homeowner, DIYer, or expert craftsperson, Tractor Supply offers a good variety of useful hardware and home improvement products from well-liked exclusive brands such as Job Smart, CountyLine, and Red Stone among others. If you've never stepped through the doors of a Tractor Supply before, it's worth giving one of their locations a visit while gearing up for your next project. But just as with every store, getting yourself familiar with their selection will not only save you time but potentially save you money. Why make the extra dent in your bank account if there's a cheaper alternative to what you need that'll get the job done? This list consists of tools that Tractor Supply shoppers have given high marks to that don't come with a high price.
Apollo Tools Cordless 3.6V Li-Ion Screwdriver with 45 pc. Set, Rechargeable
What's better than getting a screwdriver at a low price? How about an entire set? Apollo Tools sells a wide variety of hand and power tool sets suited for creators of all kinds sold at relatively low prices. Among these is a screwdriver set with a good bit of versatility to it.
While not as powerful as more professional brands, Apollo's cordless screwdriver is nevertheless well-suited for certain users. Its lightweight build makes it a longer-lasting choice for people with sensitive joints or small hands. Similarly, being a cordless screwdriver means it will work well for those operating in smaller spaces. The kit itself comes equipped with 8 piece sockets, a variety of slotted and Phillips bits, magnetic bit extension, two high-speed steel bits, and a socket adapter. To top it all off, the entire kit only goes for $41.61, an absolute steal considering all it comes with. It currently has a 4 out of 5-star rating average on Tractor Supply's site, with buyers liking its long-lasting battery life and simplistic operation.
Porter-Cable 20V Cordless Lithium 6-1/2 Circular Saw
It's hard to find a tool that'll get you as much precision as a good power saw. While some DIYers might prefer a miter saw to get the job done, circular options are a better choice for those with less room to work or who need to move around to access their materials. If you're looking for one that won't cut too deep into your savings, Porter-Cable's 20V Circular Saw is one worth giving a try.
Coming in at $54.99, this rough-and-ready power tool is among the cheapest available to Tractor Supply. But that doesn't mean it's skimped on quality. Along with delivering up to 4,000 RPM, the saw's beveling shoe has the ability to turn 50°to better cut at different angles. Aiding in this further is its lightweight construction and comfortable grip, making it easier on hands and less exhausting to work with over time. Additionally, if anything goes wrong with the device within 90 days, customers have a money-back guarantee and 3-year limited warranty. With a 4.3 rating average, customers have responded positively to its surprisingly powerful abilities, with some even preferring it to more expensive brands.
JobSmart Assorted Screwdriver Set with Rack, 116 pc.
You can't go wrong with a trusty handheld screwdriver. Like every tool, picking the right one for the job is crucial, but the many subtleties between the different screwdriver sizes can make it easy to choose incorrectly while out shopping for one. Why not lessen the hassle by giving yourself a wealth of options at the forefront?
JobSmart is among the many trusted brands under Tractor Supply and their assorted screwdriver set, which comes in at only $19.99, reflects this reputation. Equipped with a vast array of screwdrivers, bits, and hex keys, you'd be hard-pressed to not find a tool to suit your needs. Each screwdriver's handle is fitted with special cushioning to allow for a comfortable grip that also prevents slippage. You won't have any trouble keeping track of all 116 pieces, as the set comes with a storage rack that'll allow you to keep your workspace neat and tidy. Over 50 reviewers on Tractor Supply's website helped get the product a 4.8 out of 5 rating average, with customers loving the wide variety of tools available and their overall quality.
RedStone 18 in. Cast-Iron Shallow Fireplace Grate
While there are plenty of outstanding perks of an electric fireplace, there's nothing that can quite beat the coziness of an actual fire warming up your space. RedStone, another one of Tractor Supply's exclusive brands, offers a good selection of heat-related products. Among them is an 18-inch fireplace grate that is sure to make your time by the fire even warmer.
Its heavy-duty build and raised cast iron grate allow for unmatched sturdiness and airflow. At only 18 inches, the product is suitable for a variety of scenarios, from being put in your living room fireplace to being used for backyard fires. It comes at a far lower price than similar cast-iron flats sold at Tractor Supply, coming in at $32.99 compared to similar-sized models being sold at over $100. That price doesn't seem to have affected its usefulness. It sports a 4.7 rating average with buyers loving its size and durability.
Traveller 1,400 Lumen Offroad Light, 4 in.
Sometimes, even the biggest and best vehicles out there need an extra hand. An additional light can make a world of difference for those who ride through especially dark locations or live in areas where the weather can make driving conditions difficult. Traveller's selection of offroad lights offer a great — and affordable — solution to buyers with such issues.
The company's 1,400 Lumen Offroad Light can take a licking and keep on kicking. Encased in its rustproof die-cast aluminum housing are four LED lights with the ability to shine out as far as 820 feet. Being both all-weather resistant and possessing a 50,000-hour lifespan, you're unlikely to have this handy tool die on you when you need it. The only thing lighter than the product's capabilities is its price, costing only $34.99. With a 4.6 out of 5-star rating average, users are surprised by its versatility and usefulness, praising the ease of attaching it to almost any truck, boat, or tractor.