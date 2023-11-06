5 Outstanding Perks Of Owning An Electric Fireplace

If you've ever gone through a massive home renovation, you're probably familiar with the dreadful feeling of waking up to the noise, dust, and general disorder of it all. Additionally, you know what it's like dealing with building codes, vent pipe clearances, and emission limits. Thankfully, this isn't as big of a problem for electric fireplace owners.

When adding a fireplace to their homes, most people think of wood fireplaces first. However, they not only have some stringent requirements like space for a chimney and masonry, but they are also the most expensive type of traditional fireplace to install.

Alternatively, installing a freestanding fireplace can be as low as $70. If you and a friend are willing to do the installation yourself, retailers like Walmart offer free shipping and 90-day returns for some freestanding models that it reports only needing two people to set up. With this, you could definitely get an electric fireplace up and running with minimal effort.

In addition, unlike traditional fireplaces, many electric fireplaces offer app-controlled features, which let you turn it on and off. By being able to remotely power your electric fireplace, you don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on when you leave for work or coming home to a cold home, making it a convenient alternative from its installation to its day-to-day use.