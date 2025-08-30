Is Tractor Supply's Exclusive Tool Brand Any Good? Here's What Users Say
There are dozens of retail home improvement outlets for consumers to choose from these days. While the likes of Lowe's, Home Depot, and Harbor Freight Tools are among the most notable fixtures, folks looking for a little more from their DIY project provider may want to seek out Tractor Supply Company.
Sure, the retail chain carries a similar range of home improvement gear as its competitors, but Tractor Supply also offers finds for spring yard work, clothing, pet supplies, and footwear, among other things, positioning itself as a rural lifestyle chain. Nevertheless, Tractor Supply is still largely focused on getting quality tools and DIY items into the hands of those who need them. That includes stocking its online outlet and brick-and-mortar stores with a brand exclusive to Tractor Supply chains, such as JobSmart.
Those familiar with JobSmart best know it for its hand tools and worksite accessories, though it also makes gloves, job site lighting, and even Alkaline batteries. While that leaves it out of conversation with the major power tool brands, customer reviews for JobSmart hand tools indicate that the company may want to consider testing out the powered tool market, as users have largely rated them well. Here's a look at what they're saying about JobSmart.
JobSmart tools are relatively well-rated by users
At present, the shareholder-owned Tractor Supply Company features some 764 different items bearing the JobSmart name. Overall, the reviews are solid for offerings from the Tractor Supply exclusive. That includes JobSmart's 253-Piece SAE/Metric Mechanic's Tool Set, which currently boasts a rating of 4.7 stars out of 5.
That rating is based on feedback from some 345 customers, with many of the 4 and 5 star ratings praising the set for its range of tools, as well as its $79.99 price tag. However, some customers claimed their items either arrived defective or did not arrive at all. Though it currently only has 7 reviews, JobSmart's 10-Piece 1/2-Inch Drive SAE Deep Impact Socket Set is also well rated at 4.9 stars. At $17.99, price is also a big selling point for this set among reviewers, who also praise it for its quality.
However, there are a few JobSmart tools customers might encourage you to avoid, such as the 2.7-star rated 6-1/2-Inch Pliers with Snap Ring. More than half of its 23 reviews claimed that the apparatus didn't work or was of poor quality. JobSmart's 350-Pound Capacity Folding Sawhorses are equally disliked. The sawhorses earned 2.9 stars from 24 ratings, many of which bemoaned their plastic build as "flimsy," thus signaling they should be left off of any recommended Tractor Supply tool list.