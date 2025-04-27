11 Tractor Supply Finds To Whip Your Yard Into Shape This Spring
Across nearly 2,300 stores nationwide (with locations in 49 of 50 U.S. states), Tractor Supply Co. is a key source of essential equipment and know-how. The home improvement and agricultural equipment supplier offers a critical lifeline for those in the farming community and homeowners living in suburban America alike. The outlet competes directly against major players in the space like Home Depot, Lowe's, and others, offering a great additional resource for finding the best price on the gear you need.
Tractor Supply isn't like other hardware stores, though. The brand focuses on outdoor equipment that can help you revamp your yard or tackle labor-intensive cultivation tasks. From lawnmowers to hand tools within the outdoor work arena, Tractor Supply is something of a specialty carrier that can provide an important partner for many, if not all, of your endeavors beyond the front door. This is particularly helpful for those looking to explore new landscaping opportunities as the weather warms up this spring. With the grass coming alive and new growth starting to explode on your bushes and trees, this is the perfect time to think about beautifying the yard. With these solid finds at Tractor Supply, getting the job done can be easier than you may have thought.
Greenworks 16-Inch 40V Cordless Electric Push Mower (with battery kit included)
Starting things off with a lawn mower kit might be the best option. The Greenworks 16-Inch 40V Cordless Electric Push Mower is a battery-operated mower featuring a 16-inch cut deck and five-position height adjustment, ranging from 1.25 inches to 3.38 inches in cutting depth. This allows you to rely on the mower for major cut-down requirements as well as lighter trimming on a more regular basis. It offers both rear bagging and mulching functionality, giving you the option to handle grass clippings in two different ways, depending on your needs. The blade can reach speeds of up to 3,200 rpm, and the mower is ideal for landscaping tasks involving lawns up to a ¼-acre in total area.
Electric lawn mowers have come a long way in recent years, and there are plenty of models in the electric category that offer immense power. While this particular Greenworks push mower doesn't quite reach the high-output range, it offers great value at $280, especially if you've just moved into a new property and need to start managing your lawn. That said, the mower isn't necessarily a basic entry-level model either, and homeowners seeking a replacement for an existing mower might also consider switching to this Greenworks kit. The package comes with a 4Ah battery pack and a charger.
Troy-Bilt 21-Inch 140cc Gas-Powered Push Mower
For homeowners set on a traditional experience over the electric mowing alternative, a solid option to mow your lawn with a gas-powered push mower can be found from Troy-Bilt. The Troy-Bilt 21-Inch 140cc Gas-Powered Push Mower features the larger cut deck than the Greenworks electric alternative, coming in at 21 inches. The push mower's 140cc Briggs & Stratton engine, with the classic prime-and-pull starting system built into its mechanisms, delivers a classic mowing experience with plenty of bite. The steel cutting deck is built for durability, and the mower features six height positions ranging from 1.25 inches to 3.75 inches to dial in the exact cut you might need. Troy-Bilt mowers are built in the United States, so if this is the type of homegrown product you're seeking, then the brand can deliver without breaking the bank.
The two-in-one walk-behind mower allows for mulching and grass collection alike; it comes with the mulching kit as well, giving you everything necessary to manage the cutting waste without expanding your total expense. The mower also features a symmetrical deck design and a high-performance cutting blade that combine to improve airflow while creating lift to deliver a healthy cut to your grass. To the uninitiated, these kinds of technological inclusions might not seem all that important. However, the health of your grass is largely reliant on the cleanliness of its shear (among other important factors that many people actually get wrong). If you butcher the top of this plant layer, your grass will have to spend more energy repairing its aerial structure.
Husqvarna 51cc Gas Backpack Leaf Blower
Far too many people settle for the classic sweep and shovel routine. There's absolutely nothing wrong with sweeping up grass clippings, leaves, and other debris that end up strewn around your home after mowing the lawn. But there's a faster way to accomplish this task that involves less backbreaking effort and a much smoother overall experience. With the Husqvarna 51cc Gas Backpack Leaf Blower, cleaning up after you've finished mowing and edging can be done in minutes. The blower features a backpack design, placing much of the weight on your back rather than forcing you to carry the entire weight in your hands. The blower can produce wind speeds up to 270 mph with an airflow rated at 765 CFM. It's powered by a 2.16-horsepower X-Torq engine that's both fuel-efficient and helps to limit emissions (up to a 60% reduction in the two-stroke powerplant over standard competitors).
This leaf blower features an ergonomic design that's complete with a padded harness and hip belt. The weight-leveling load management system will ensure that you don't feel bogged down and dragged in one direction or another if the backpack ends up shifting as you move around the yard, too. It also features an air purge system to ensure fast and easy startup by removing air from the carburetor and fuel system as it operates.
Agri-Fab 16-Inch Steel Push Spike Aerator
Moving away from the typical lawn tools that you might see in an active landscaper's garage, the Agri-Fab aerator is an old-school lawn care solution that doesn't get the love it deserves. Plenty of Americans will run the lawn mower over their yard once a week throughout the summer and tackle edging and other basic lawn care tasks before calling it a day and packing it in. These same homeowners might stand in the yard scratching their heads, wondering why the grass just won't grow in certain areas. There are the obvious culprits to investigate: too much shade from nearby trees, overwatering certain zones in the sprinkler system, or even a lack of moisture. But there's another element that many people fail to understand and appropriately deal with when seeing yellow spots or soakage in parts of the lawn.
An aerator punctures small holes into the surface of your soil. This 16-Inch Steel Push Spike Aerator spins along as you move across your lawn, digging into the soil and allowing air and moisture to penetrate underneath the top layer. Aeration is a key element in professional lawn care that ranges from park and garden maintenance to the hallowed greens of some of the nation's most iconic golf courses. Aeration allows moisture to evaporate if too much is collecting, and equally for water to penetrate into the soil if too much density is preventing it from soaking in. Air and water are critical to the health of your grass. The 7-inch aerator disc diameter offers a 2.5-inch soil penetration depth, and the tool features a 16-inch width.
Exaco 110-Gallon Eco-King 400 Compost Bin
In addition to aeration and other common elements involved in proper lawn care, it's also a great idea to consider the minerality of your soil and explore the potential for amendments that can improve the growing medium. Amending your soil with fertilizers and other enrichment options allows it to better support the growing needs of your grass and any other plants you may have rooted in the yard. Whether you maintain flower beds, dedicated growing spaces for vegetables and fruits, or just have a tree providing shade over much of the landscape, added sustenance in the form of plant feed, fertilizers, and compost can be a game changer for your lawn.
The best part of using compost as an amendment in your landscaping tasks is that you can make it yourself. The Exaco Eco-King 400 Compost Bin features a 110-gallon compost capacity, more than enough to support some basic planters and a standard lawn. It's constructed from UV-resistant recycled polypropylene and features two bottom access doors on opposite sides to give you more than one avenue into the bin to remove finished compost when you need it. Breaking down organic materials generally only requires a roughly 50/50 blend of green kitchen waste (vegetable off-cuts and the like) and brown materials (cardboard, newspaper, and other similar items). Given enough time, this blend of green and brown recyclable material will break down into a rich, fertilizing compost that you can spread across your lawn or throw into garden beds to continue supporting healthy growth for the long term.
Bully Tools 12-Gauge Weed Cutter with Fiberglass Handle
A weed cutter can save your back some serious aches and pains when it comes time to tackle the stubborn growth that has managed to evade your attention throughout the winter. The Bully Tools 12-Gauge Weed Cutter with Fiberglass Handle features a 45-inch handle that allows you to massacre weeds at scale without having to bend down and focus on them individually. The weed cutter features A 12-gauge steel blade with sharpened edges. The steel is made in the United States and is rated as 30% more durable than foreign-sourced alternatives. It features a rubber grip and a fiberglass shaft to support maximum comfort even when using the tool for extended periods of time.
This weed cutter allows you to slice through even the most stubborn growth, clearing large swaths of overgrown landscape and weed invasion with just a few easy swipes. The powder coat finish helps prevent rust, rounding out its longevity. As a slasher for garden landscaping, the cutter is a solid option for slicing through tricky weeds (like the growth that has adapted to feature spiny structures or skin-irritating compounds), but it's also great for land clearance. If you're looking to slice through tall growth of other types, like an overwintered garden planted with clover to fix nitrogen back into the yard ahead of spring seeding, this solution can be equally valuable.
Fiskars 15-Inch Chain-Drive Extendable Pole Saw and Pruner
The Fiskars 15-Inch Chain-Drive Extendable Pole Saw and Pruner makes tackling tree maintenance simple. It's a handheld pole saw that features a chain-drive pruning mechanism and an extendable handle that can reach up to 16 feet at its maximum. Any landscaping that features trees will require some kind of tool that can tackle cutting requirements at height.
There are some power tool options on the market (Ryobi makes pole saw pruners, as do Makita, Troy-Bilt, and many other major outdoor power tool brands). However, a hand-powered saw can be a versatile cutting solution that is always ready to rock. You won't need to go digging through your power tool collection to find a battery or plan ahead when you need to clean up high growth. Fiskars is a renowned brand in the world of cutting implements, and this pole saw delivers significant range with the adjustable pole, as well as targeted and precise cutting power to tackle any landscaping requirements you might have without hesitation. A hand tool option is also cheaper than powered solutions, making this a cost-effective cutter on top of its already solid performance chops.
GroundWork 10-Inch Steel Tamper
A tamper is a tool you just won't need unless you intend on doing hard landscaping around your home. However, the urge to expand your outdoor living space in this way can be particularly strong. Laying a paver path or putting down gravel as a textural change alongside your grass will frequently require leveling the sublayer before adding whatever the finished product that will rest on top might be. The GroundWork 10-Inch Steel Tamper weighs 20 pounds and offers plenty of heft in this job. It's made with heavy-duty steel and features a powder coat finish that will prevent rusting and corrosion. These are important elements to consider since the tool will virtually only tackle work in an outdoor, and often hostile-to-tools, environment. It also includes a non-slip grip that will prevent you from losing your grasp on the tamper as you raise it up to strike the ground.
This tool isn't one that you call upon on a regular basis, but there is absolutely no better way to prepare the ground for a flat installation than with a steel tamper. This tool features a 10-inch by 10-inch square flattening face that is more than capable of quickly powering through compaction and flattening tasks that you may have for any size segment of your yard or garden. Whether it's a path or a patio, or you're preparing the ground to pour a new concrete or asphalt driveway (renting a powered compactor may be better here, however), this tool is crucially important.
Yard Tuff 2-Foot Steel Drag Mop
The Yard Tuff 2-Foot Steel Drag Mop is yet another landscaping tool that may see itself dusted off infrequently after you deploy it during the first bout of usage. However, this leveling outdoor hand tool is absolutely critical when tackling all kinds of hard landscaping tasks and preparing the ground for improvements. The drag mop features a 66-inch-long handle made from aluminum. This offers a lightweight solution that's long enough for convenient and comfortable use. The handle is also adjustable, allowing you to dial in exacting height specifications for your particular physical needs. Americans who find themselves frequently standing next to a baseball diamond may be familiar with this tool already. It's often deployed before games (or between innings at the Major League level) to smooth out the base path for defenders and runners alike.
Back at home, the steel drag mop head, measuring 24 inches by 18 inches, allows you to quickly and easily level loose gravel, soil, and other surface material. This can be a valuable tool that helps you prepare garden beds for new planting or even out the surface of a base layer before compacting it with your tamper.
GroundWork 12-Cubic Foot, 1,400-Pound Capacity Heavy-Duty Towable Utility Cart
A utility cart is something that many suburban landscapers won't have in their arsenal already. Utility carts tend to see their greatest versatility come alive within farming communities and in landscaping tasks that involve wide open spaces. This doesn't mean that a cart can't be tremendously valuable for a landscaper working on a smaller plot, however. The GroundWork 12-Cubic Foot, 1,400-Pound Capacity Heavy-Duty Towable Utility Cart is a solid example of a robust work management solution that's cost-effective and amplifies your capabilities substantially.
As a pure landscaping accessory, the cart immediately proves its worth. Adjustable sides allow you to fill up the cart with material that requires containing, such as a load of mulch or a stacked pallet of sod. These sidewalls can be removed, leaving a base platform with no restrictions and the ability to haul wide loads, too. The cart offers a 12-cubic-foot capacity with a 1,400-pound weight rating. Moving landscaping material and equipment around can be a real hassle, but this cart, with its 16-inch pneumatic tires, allows for easy rolling over uneven terrain, and the sturdy frame makes it useful as a portable solution for use with a tractor, ATV, or other vehicle. When not in use to support your landscaping requirements, the cart can also be a solid asset to help you bring a bulky selection of tools out to your project space in one trip.
Universal Forest Products 12-Cubic Foot Wood Elevated Garden Planter
The Universal Forest Products 12-Cubic Foot Wood Elevated Garden Planter is a fantastic option to install raised herb growing capabilities or as a means to highlight a selection of your most vivid flowering colors. Raised bed options can be difficult to install or incredibly expensive. Many options, like steel troughs, may also look out of place when paired with other elements of your outdoor living area. The aesthetic of a wooden garden planter is something that can feature confidently in just about any outdoor area. A collection of these can be the foundation of a no-till gardening installation, or act as a singular addition to the side of your home to support casual vegetable growth or herb cultivation.
This garden planter features a 10-1/4-inch net depth and can hold a soil capacity of 12 cubic feet. It's made in America, giving your home-growing installation its own homegrown foundation, so to speak. The floor of the planter bins features a slat design with small spacing integrated into the base to aid in drainage and keep your plants exposed to the appropriate amount of air and moisture. This planter comes as a ready-to-assemble kit.
Methodology
This roundup of outdoor tools, accessories, and equipment focuses on gear that might fall outside the typical inclusions that many people already own. Most residents who tackle landscaping and yard maintenance tasks on their own have a rake, broom, and lawnmower. Two mowers feature here because the power tool is a true essential in every sense of the word. But edgers and weed whackers don't make the cut, because a user could realistically do without a replacement for a short time whereas a lawnmower that's out of commission needs immediate attention.
With the tools highlighted here, a yard maintainer can take their typical grass "lawn" and turn it into a dynamic outdoor living space. Critical hard landscaping tools and other important transformational equipment are included, as are gardening options that can elevate the whole area and make a significant change to the surrounding green space that envelops your home.