What Does 'Stroke' Mean On An Engine

You may have heard your car has a four-stroke engine, but you're not sure what that means. Why are there four? And what is a stroke, anyway? A modern gas engine most commonly uses pistons and a crankshaft to power the wheels of a car or truck. The piston is basically a round thing on a stick (called a connecting rod) that travels in a close-fitting, round cylinder. When the piston moves all the way up in the cylinder (which mechanics call top dead center, or TDC), or all the way down (to bottom dead center, or BDC), that full movement in each direction is called a stroke.

As the piston moves up and down, the connecting rod is moving with it. The rod is attached with a pin (the wrist pin) so it can swing a little from side to side. This swinging movement allows the other end of the connecting rod to be attached to a part that moves in a completely different direction — the crankshaft. The crankshaft rotates, and that's what powers the parts that move the car's wheels. With each rotation of the crankshaft, the attached pistons go up and down once.

Although a piston may seem like it's just going up and down, it's doing something different each time. Read on to find out why we count strokes.