How Are Rear Engine Mowers Different From Lawn Tractors?
For serious outdoor DIYers familiar with the best and worst lawn mower brands, choosing the right machine is an easy prospect. But for others, just knowing one type of lawn mower from the next can be challenging. For example, engine placement isn't the only difference between a rear engine riding mower and a lawn tractor. There's actually a lot more to it than that, beginning with function.
A rear engine mower is built for the task at hand. It's easy to operate and gets the job done without the need for any additional capability. It's a basic design, with a cutting width of around 20 to 30 inches and a top speed of about five miles per hour. Rear engine models aren't as big as other mowers, and are lower to the ground than bigger machines. They can also cost less than their larger counterparts.
In contrast, lawn tractors, including the best mowers made by John Deere, are a step above rear engine models and can do much more than just mow the grass. These machines are heavy-duty and built to take various attachments like snow plows and can also tow other equipment as well. Their cutting width is typically in the 40 to 50-inch range, utilizing two blades instead of one. They're more stable overall than rear engine mowers and are considered a more practical solution for larger areas.
Engine type and choosing the right mower
Rear engine mowers primarily differ from lawn tractors because of engine placement, but why is that the case to begin with? The reason is because the rear engine mower's design allows lawn mower manufacturers like Toro to construct a compact machine with a smaller cutting deck. This means easier storage and simpler operation in small to medium-sized lawns. They're also easier to steer in tight places and are ideal for light duty work.
When it comes to the engine type, rear engine mowers typically utilize a single-cylinder four-stroke setup. This is part of the machine's compact design, as smaller mowers do not need as much cutting power as larger models. This can also make for a quieter operation overall. In contrast, most lawn tractors usually use either single-cylinder or multi-cylinder four-stroke engines, depending on the model. Because of this, it's more complex than a single cylinder and can handle more heavy-duty work.
So when choosing which type of mower is best, users must first look at the size of their yard. For smaller properties with close turns, a rear engine mower would probably be the best option. For larger yards with more ground to cover and more work to do besides mowing, a lawn tractor would be the ideal choice. While each mower could technically do the job in either situation, it would be a case of not enough capability in one, and perhaps too much capability in the other.