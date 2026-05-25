How Are Rear Engine Mowers Different From Lawn Tractors?

For serious outdoor DIYers familiar with the best and worst lawn mower brands, choosing the right machine is an easy prospect. But for others, just knowing one type of lawn mower from the next can be challenging. For example, engine placement isn't the only difference between a rear engine riding mower and a lawn tractor. There's actually a lot more to it than that, beginning with function.

A rear engine mower is built for the task at hand. It's easy to operate and gets the job done without the need for any additional capability. It's a basic design, with a cutting width of around 20 to 30 inches and a top speed of about five miles per hour. Rear engine models aren't as big as other mowers, and are lower to the ground than bigger machines. They can also cost less than their larger counterparts.

In contrast, lawn tractors, including the best mowers made by John Deere, are a step above rear engine models and can do much more than just mow the grass. These machines are heavy-duty and built to take various attachments like snow plows and can also tow other equipment as well. Their cutting width is typically in the 40 to 50-inch range, utilizing two blades instead of one. They're more stable overall than rear engine mowers and are considered a more practical solution for larger areas.