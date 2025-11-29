Common Problems With Toro Lawn Mowers (According To Users)

Toro has been in the mowing business for more than a century, and its lineup today consists of everything from homeowner-friendly walk-behinds to the same commercial zero-turns used by landscaping crews to cut golf courses and municipal parks. For a lot of people, "getting a good mower" simply means buying a red Toro, pulling the cord, and expecting it to run for years with basic maintenance. The company also banks on being a major lawn mower brand, even promoting its walk-behinds as America's best-selling walk mower.

On the smaller end, you've got gas and battery Recycler and Super Recycler models with Toro's Personal Pace self-propel system, built for homeowners who want a simple 21-22-inch deck. On the more expensive side, the same yard could be cut by Toro's 60V Flex-Force mowers, which use the same interchangeable battery as Toro's snow blowers. That variety is a big part of Toro's appeal, but with any product that sells in the millions, it also means more ways things can go sideways.

Toro owners, across all three mower categories, have been dealing with and reporting those problems for years. A lot of them are just the cost of owning outdoor equipment — belt wear, aging gears, and engines that don't love old fuel. More recently, however, some owners report their Flex-Force battery mowers refusing to charge or shutting down mid-cut. Zero-turn owners keep reporting decks that leave visible steps in the grass, even after they claim to have leveled everything in the garage.