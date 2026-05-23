Milwaukee Has A Powerful New Circular Saw Coming June 2026 - And Here's What It Costs
2026 is shaping up to be quite an expansive year for Milwaukee's product line. In addition to several new Milwaukee Packout products coming this summer, there are also some new Milwaukee power tools on the horizon. On its way in June is the Milwaukee M18 Fuel rear handle circular saw. Two buying options, and price points, for this circular saw have been announced so far. One way to go is to get the bare tool, which will cost $349 upon release. Alternatively, if you want to spend a bit more, you can opt for the kit that will retail for $549 and come with all kinds of extras.
While $200 more than the bare tool, this kit sets you up to use your new Milwaukee circular saw almost immediately. It includes an M18 RedLithium Forge HD12.0 battery pack, as well as a rapid charger that can charge both M12 and M18 Milwaukee batteries. It also comes with a 7¼-inch 24T kerf framing saw blade and a blade wrench to aid in swapping once it dulls. A vacuum adapter is included to aid in sawdust control and post-work cleanup. This all also comes in a contractor bag to keep everything together.
Regardless of which way you may go, should you get this circular saw, tool performance is sure to stay the same. Here's what you can expect from this new addition to the Milwaukee collection once it's put to use.
What to expect from this Milwaukee circular saw's performance
As mentioned, at time of publication this Milwaukee circular saw hasn't reached customers' hands yet, so we're left to take the brand's word on what this saw can do. According to its product description, this worm drive-style saw produces 6,000 RPM under load with its Powerstate segmented brushless motor, and advertises a cut capacity of 2⅝ inches. It's also said to have bevel detents at 22.5 and 45 degrees, as well as depth detents at ½-inch, ¾-inch, and 1½ inches. With the use of specifically the previously mentioned M18 RedLithium Forge HD12.0 battery pack, it's possible to achieve around 700 cuts per charge.
On top of this, there are also notable features like an LED light on the front for improved visibility, AutoStop kickback protection, which cuts off power to the tool should it detect kickback possibility, and an electric brake to quickly cease blade movement when you let go of the trigger. RedLink Plus is built-in to keep the user safe from tool overloads, overheating, and performance failure.
This circular saw is compatible with Milwaukee's One-Key inventory system, and it comes with the Milwaukee five-year warranty should it suddenly fail and require replacement or repair. For kit-buyers, the battery only has three years of warranty coverage.
Milwaukee has released its fair share of saws, including circular saws, over the years. This upcoming rendition promises a lot, but time will tell if it's a worthy addition to the brand's catalog.