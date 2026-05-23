Milwaukee Has A Powerful New Circular Saw Coming June 2026 - And Here's What It Costs

2026 is shaping up to be quite an expansive year for Milwaukee's product line. In addition to several new Milwaukee Packout products coming this summer, there are also some new Milwaukee power tools on the horizon. On its way in June is the Milwaukee M18 Fuel rear handle circular saw. Two buying options, and price points, for this circular saw have been announced so far. One way to go is to get the bare tool, which will cost $349 upon release. Alternatively, if you want to spend a bit more, you can opt for the kit that will retail for $549 and come with all kinds of extras.

While $200 more than the bare tool, this kit sets you up to use your new Milwaukee circular saw almost immediately. It includes an M18 RedLithium Forge HD12.0 battery pack, as well as a rapid charger that can charge both M12 and M18 Milwaukee batteries. It also comes with a 7¼-inch 24T kerf framing saw blade and a blade wrench to aid in swapping once it dulls. A vacuum adapter is included to aid in sawdust control and post-work cleanup. This all also comes in a contractor bag to keep everything together.

Regardless of which way you may go, should you get this circular saw, tool performance is sure to stay the same. Here's what you can expect from this new addition to the Milwaukee collection once it's put to use.