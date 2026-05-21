5 Tools From Lowe's Buyers Say Are Worth The Hefty Price
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Lowe's, like many big hardware stores, has a lot on the shelves; between the supplies, power tools, and hand tools it offers, it can be easy to fill up a cart and end up spending a small fortune. There are, of course, many ways to stay on budget when shopping at Lowe's, but sometimes, you have no choice other than to spend a good chunk of change on a new tool or two. Then it becomes a matter of figuring out which tools are actually worth the price and which are skippable.
How do you ensure you're getting the most for your money, though? If it's a general-use tool, it should be high-quality and from a trusted brand — with a good warranty attached. If it's a more job-specific tool, it should get the job done effectively and make work as easy as possible for you. In either case, it's good to get a read on what Lowe's customers and other users of these tools have to say about them. This will reduce the chance you end up overspending on a tool only for it to disappoint.
Be it on the Lowe's website or other corners of the internet, many users have shared their feelings about some of the higher-priced items the retailer sells. These are some of the big buys that customers firmly believe are worth shelling out some serious dough for.
Evolution mitering chop saw
There are plenty of essential metalworking tools to get if you're a beginner, but something like the Evolution mitering chop saw may be something to hold off on. Retailing for a hefty $1,000 at Lowe's, this pricey piece of power equipment is designed to cut through metal smoothly without heat build-up. According to those on the Lowe's website, it excels at doing so, too. As of publication, it has a perfect five-star rating based on around 140 reviews, with owners praising it for how easily and smoothly it cuts through metal, the precision of the blade's cuts, and the overall performance it offers, even at the high price.
Elsewhere online, this Evolution saw has continued to leave customers impressed. TimWelds on YouTube took a look at this model and was quite satisfied with its results. It cut through material quickly and left the cut edge smooth. Making adjustments to the blade angle and rail height was also simple. Fellow YouTuber Make Everything was equally happy with this Evolution saw, going as far as to say that it should be able to handle "99% of the work" necessary for steel fabrication. They also mentioned that it's good for working outdoors, too, given that it doesn't produce sparks while cutting. With that said, Make Everything did point out that the included 14-inch EVOMAX cermet carbide blade is designed for mild steel and should be swapped out to one of the three other blades depending on the material you'r working with.
DeWalt XR 20-volt cordless impact wrench
Given its versatility, the impact driver is a tool that most agree belongs in just about everyone's tool kit. There are numerous options to consider, but the DeWalt XR 20-volt cordless impact wrench is a fan favorite in Lowe's catalog, even at its higher-than-average price of $279 — without a battery or charger. While not the most powerful DeWalt impact driver available, Lowe's customers overwhelmingly feel it's worth the price. At 4.7 out of five stars based on over 220 reviews, this driver is applauded for its power and usefulness, be it breaking free the bolts that hold mower blades in place to removing seized caliper bolts.
Those beyond the Lowe's review section have given this tool high praise, too. Users on Reddit, for example, gave it credit for packing so much power into a compact package — 7 inches long and 3.5 pounds, to be exact. Shop Tool Reviews put this impact driver to the test to see how much torque it could generate. The DeWalt provided the advertised 800 ft-lbs of torque without issue and even exceeded it, managing 900 ft-lbs at its absolute maximum. So, while the DeWalt is definitely pricier than cheaper options from brands like Hercules, you do at least get a product that's more than capable of breaking high-torque bolts, hex nuts, and other fasteners.
Metabo HPT pneumatic roofing nailer
A quality roofing nailer is essential for attaching shingles quickly and effectively during a roofing job. These tools are far from uncommon, though, according to owners, some are better than others. The Metabo HPT pneumatic roofing nailer is one such standout, costing a steep $328.18 at Lowe's but seemingly getting the job done right. Based on over 315 reviews, it has a cumulative 4.8 out of five stars on the website. Reviews highlight its longevity on the job without jamming or failure, its impressive nail-installing speed, and the ease of use. Some report getting years of use from it, making the high cost a bit easier to contend with.
YouTuber The Thoughtful Woodworker showed how to set up this nailer for a job and, in the process, showed that it can offer consistent and clean performance without extensive effort on the user's end. Even customers on Amazon have been overwhelmingly satisfied with this nailer. Of the over 1,900 ratings on its product listing, 80% gave it a perfect five-star score. Written reviews praise the nailer on multiple fronts, including its light weight (a crucial feature when working on rooftops), trouble-free and consistent operation, and readiness right out of the box.
DeWalt XR fixed router
A wood router is a great tool to have in a woodshop for functional and decorative cuts alike. They're generally not among the most expensive power tools, but some models can be quite pricey. The DeWalt XR cordless brushless fixed router, for example, costs $249 at Lowe's, yet reviews indicate it's well worth that above-average price. As of publication, the router has a 4.8 out of five-star rating based on over 480 reviews. Most customers appreciate how it accommodates different cuts and material sizes, the clean and easy cuts it provides, and the power it delivers.
Moving outward, the praise for this DeWalt router continues. Tool Review Zone on YouTube took a look at it and expressed their happiness with its sturdiness and evenness while cutting along material edges. Another YouTuber, Putty & Paint, put the router through its paces to see whether it was worth the cost. The channel found that it was easy to use and not too cumbersome to move around while making cuts. It also had sufficient battery life, even when running on a smaller battery pack.
Husqvarna Mark II chainsaw
Husqvarna is one of the biggest names in landscaping and general yard care tools, with chainsaws among its most prominent offerings. There are multiple Husqvarna chainsaws ideal for different users, including the Husqvarna 545 Mark II two-cycle gas chainsaw. Though other chainsaws go for far less than its high $659.99 price point, the fact that more than 225 Lowe's customers have collectively given it a 4.4 out of five-star rating indicates that it's well worth its asking price. The written reviews back that rating up, with owners noting its light weight and high power for its size.
Moving over to the Husqvarna website, there are even more positive reviews of this chainsaw model. Most of its 153 total reviews are glowing, praising how it fires up instantly and cuts through wood in no time — all while being easy to handle despite its speed and power. Husqvarna users on forums like Reddit have also given the thumbs-up to the 545 Mark II. Several users had positive experiences with the 545 Mark II, with great cutting performance and very manageable maintenance. It's not going to handle 24-inch bars, but a 20-inch or shorter bar should allow it to handle the majority of cutting jobs — as one would hope for a price not far from $700.
How we selected these tools
Selecting the tools that made it onto this list was a multi-step process. Firstly, we scanned the Lowe's website for pricey tools. These were both objectively expensive, costing hundreds or thousands of dollars, and those that came across as expensive for what they were — as in, those that cost more than similar tools (or even the same tool) from other brands and stores. From here, we looked into owner ratings and written reviews to identify tools that lived up to their prices.
We also looked beyond reviews on the Lowe's website, seeking out product reviews (written and video) and forum posts to develop a better picture of owner sentiment about these tools. We then selected the tools with the most positive opinions across our varied sources.