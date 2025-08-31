13 Of The Best Husqvarna Chainsaws For Different Types Of Users

The chainsaw plays numerous roles in the landscaping journey of a homeowner or professional arborist — it can even serve woodworking purposes, although it's one that beginners might want to avoid. Among the greats in this category of outdoor power tools, Husqvarna is a name synonymous with excellent build quality. It's one of the best chainsaw brands around, in addition to making a wide array of supporting equipment, like lawn mowers, leaf blowers, and much more. Husqvarna ranks among the best lawn mower brands in our research too, as it happens.

The company dates back to 1689, when began it producing muskets for the Swedish army next to the waterfalls in Husqvarna, Sweden (spelled Huskvarna in modern paralance), and it's manufactured more peaceful goods since the 19th century. The brand began producing chainsaws in 1959, and its catalog has grown tremendously in size since then.

Among its chain-driven sawing equipment, dozens of options jump off the page, making it potentially difficult for a newer power tool user to identify the right cutting implement for their requirements. These 13 Husqvarna chainsaws (including chain-cutting pole saws) are among its standout builds. They each feature some interesting quirks that make every one of them ideal for their own subset of important jobs.