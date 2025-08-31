13 Of The Best Husqvarna Chainsaws For Different Types Of Users
The chainsaw plays numerous roles in the landscaping journey of a homeowner or professional arborist — it can even serve woodworking purposes, although it's one that beginners might want to avoid. Among the greats in this category of outdoor power tools, Husqvarna is a name synonymous with excellent build quality. It's one of the best chainsaw brands around, in addition to making a wide array of supporting equipment, like lawn mowers, leaf blowers, and much more. Husqvarna ranks among the best lawn mower brands in our research too, as it happens.
The company dates back to 1689, when began it producing muskets for the Swedish army next to the waterfalls in Husqvarna, Sweden (spelled Huskvarna in modern paralance), and it's manufactured more peaceful goods since the 19th century. The brand began producing chainsaws in 1959, and its catalog has grown tremendously in size since then.
Among its chain-driven sawing equipment, dozens of options jump off the page, making it potentially difficult for a newer power tool user to identify the right cutting implement for their requirements. These 13 Husqvarna chainsaws (including chain-cutting pole saws) are among its standout builds. They each feature some interesting quirks that make every one of them ideal for their own subset of important jobs.
120 — No frills, low cost, high performance
The Husqvarna 120 model is a great breakthrough option for those who have never owned or used a chainsaw before. The tool's engine is from Husqvarna's X-TORQ series, and delivers modern efficiency in a classic, gasoline powered 38cc engine that produces 1.88 horsepower. Naturally, considering the name, the X-Torq engines that underpin Husqvarna chainsaws are high on torque production to deliver quality power output when sawing through any kind of workpiece you may have in front of you. This chainsaw features a 16-inch bar that sits roughly in a low-middle position when considering the breadth of chainsaws available.
The saw is an ideal cutting choice for homeowners looking for a great tool at a low price. It's listed at an MSRP of $220 and provides more than enough juice to provide coverage for routine cutting and pruning tasks. This saw can be ideal for cutting and shaping tree branches in an effort to grow your canopy up and out. It can also be a quality option when caring for a coppiced stand of fast-growing firewood plantings like willow trees. A number of important technology upgrades like air injection and Husqvarna's "Low-Vib" feature make this a great option for light to moderate trimming and landscaping tasks. It's no arborist's saw, but you won't always want or need that kind of coverage — and expense.
120iTK4-P — Battery-operated residential pole saw
Most users may focus on the classic body style, but the pole saw is also essentially a chainsaw, only with a shorter bar and a lengthy sometimes-telescoping pole connecting the cutting head with the power producing body. These saws (from numerous major brands) are ideal for high reach shaping needs. They go beyond the pruning saw in this regard. Among Husqvarna's most cost-efficient pole saws is the 120iTK4-P. The tool features a lightweight design that doesn't sacrifice cutting power. This is another chainsaw option that isn't going to offer intense cutting power in heavily forested landscapes, but as a residential cutter with exceedingly long reach, it's an ideal solution to a common need.
The bare tool is listed with an MSRP of $190, and with a battery and charging equipment included the saw starts at $320. Both prices are among Husqvarna's most cost-effective, and when paired with a standard chainsaw these two tools can rip through just about any typical home gardening requirements you might have regarding bushes and trees, augmenting your existing collection of essential landscaping tools nicely. The pole saw features a 10-inch bar (and can accommodate up to a 12-inch replacement) and a telescoping pole that reaches out to just under 120 inches. The cutting blade is angled to help provide leverage when coming down over branches as well, rounding out a quality household maintenance tool.
128PS — Gas-powered residential pole saw with lengthy reach
Another pole saw, The 128PS uses a gasoline powered engine, and features a telescoping pole with a full length measurement of just under 93 inches. The cutting implement includes an 8-inch bar and offers a 1 horsepower engine output from the unit's 28cc displacement engine. The saw features quick cutting thanks to a maximum power speed of 8,000 RPM and a solid torque rating.
This tool features a number of important ease of access enhancements like a digital ignition and smart start technology that helps kick the pole saw into gear with little fuss. The saw features an MSRP of $330, making it a cost-effective cutting option for those who require the extended reach to tackle tree trimming operations. If you're after a traditional gasoline engine that can get the job done with confidence while not requiring the full scale services of a professionally rated saw, this option is ideal.
225i — Cost-effective battery powered solution
Husqvarna also makes a variety of saws meant for more general use cases, and the 225i chainsaw is just such a tool. It's a battery powered cutting implement with an MSRP of $280. The saw offers a 1.1 horsepower output while running on Husqvarna's 40V battery platform. The tool can run with either a 12 or 14-inch bar, and includes a 14-inch variety as a standard. It offers small, mounted spikes to help protect users from bind up and other issues when getting a bit too close, and provides both a top hand and roundover grip to support numerous cutting requirements.
The 225i features an active cooling system as well as Husqvarna's boost mode to amplify the chainsaw's power output by 25% when cutting through particularly dense or difficult segments of wood. It's also 15% lighter than leading competitors' 14-inch battery powered alternatives. It's relatively inexpensive and well suited to a bevy of household outdoor maintenance tasks.
Power Axe 350i — Lightweight and powerful battery-operated saw
Husqvarna's Power Axe 350i is a revelation of a tool, featuring multiple gripping options and integrated spikes to aid overall user safety. This battery-operated chainsaw delivers 1.9 horsepower with a 38.7 feet per second chain speed. It's 10% lighter than comparable chainsaws from Husqvarna's competitors and operates with an 18-inch bar. What makes the Power Axe chainsaw stand out is it's cutting prowess. The tool delivers more cutting power than comparable gas models, specifically Husqvarna's 20-inch 450 Rancher model.
This tool features Husqvarna's boost mode like many of its other battery powered solutions, offering a 25% increase in cutting power when necessary. This chainsaw stands as something of a bridge between cost effective consumer tools designed specifically to keep expenses low by excluding certain features and high-powered performance that professional users demand. The Power Axe 350i begins to rise up into these more versatile ranks. The saw features ease of use upgrades like a lighter weight and toolless chain tensioning while still delivering enough power to handle comprehensive cutting tasks that may be found on larger lots or in more demanding settings.
T435 — Midsized yet powerful option for pruning coverage
The small stature of Husqvarna's T435 chainsaw makes it look like something of an outlier. The saw features bar lengths between 12 inches and 16 inches, and the engine powering the tool measures in with a 35.2cc displacement figure. But these smaller measurements will fool you if you aren't careful. The chainsaw delivers 2.01 horsepower and offers up significant chain speeds, rated at 62.3 feet per second at max power.
The chainsaw utilizes an adjustable oil pump that allows users to dial in the precise oil flow they require for any particular need. When holding the tool and preparing to make a cut, you're likely to also notice that between the rounded handle and top grip there is a chain break window. This allows you to get a full view of the bar and chain as you maneuver the saw into position. This makes for improved visibility that helps enhance the efficiency of your cutting tasks and improve accuracy. With a chainsaw featuring a smaller bar, accuracy is often an even more important part of the job. This saw also features an inertia activated chain break that provides a critical safety feature to help keep users safe in the event of kickback. This is a lightweight chainsaw with high power performance that can be an important asset for all manner of cutting and pruning tasks in the typical homeowner setting and beyond.
525DEPS Madsaw — Dielectric gas pole saw for professional arborists
Husqvarna is nothing if not innovative. Hasqvarna calls the 525DEPS Madsaw the first and only dielectric gas powered pole pruner, and notes that it is individually tested to meet OSHA standard 1910.269 (a safety protocol dealing with electrical power generation). The tool retails with an MSRP of $1,600, placing it firmly within the realm of professional equipment. The pole saw extends out to a full length of 150 inches and features toolless couplers to dial in the exact reach you require (as well as shaft pieces with varying lengths).
The tool offers numerous upgraded elements including its magnesium clutch housing and adjustable, automatic chain lubrication feature to better manage the cutting head. The power head offers a 1.36 horsepower output from a 25.4cc engine. It's also underscored by superior torque production, maxing out at 1.2Nm. This pole saw operates with one of the longest bar lengths within the category, at 12 inches. If only the best will do, this option from Husqvarna is a great choice.
530iP4 — Lightweight, professional pole saw
Another professional level pole saw, the 530iP4 retails at an MSRP of $460 for the bare tool. It weighs just 7.5 pounds (without cutting equipment) and provides quiet operation that produces 88 dBA at the operator's ear. The pole saw measures just under 94.5 inches including the cutting equipment, and its power head produces a chain speed of 65.6 feet per second. It can operate with a bar ranging between 10 and 12 inches, and comes with a 10-inch cutting solution. This saw features a fixed length, which can be a benefit to some and a drawback to other users.
As the naming convention might suggest, this is a battery-operated saw rather than one running on gas power. It operates on Husqvarna's 36V platform, and utilizes a brushless motor that's 25% more efficient than the standard powerplant. Brushless motors feature in premium tool ranges from many manufacturers, including Ryobi and Milwaukee. The tool also runs with a linear power output meaning you won't begin to lose cutting performance when the battery starts to run out of juice.
T535i XP — Minimalist professional-grade battery powered saw
Running on the Husqvarna 40V battery system, the T535i XP Packs a significant amount of power into a relatively small tool build. While the tool runs on battery power, it delivers the equivalent of a highly potent gas system. The tool offers a 1.9 horsepower output and a chain speed at max power rated at 65.62 feet per second. Designed to be lightweight and easy to use, the tool offers a rope attachment near its back and is purpose-built to be lifted up into the trees and brought along to support cutting tasks at height. It comes with a 12-inch bar and can accommodate cutting chains ranging from 10 inches to 14 inches with a quick swap.
This is a professional grade solution designed to provide extreme mobility without sacrificing power. It's constructed with ergonomic designs throughout the body, making it easy to hold and manipulate. The tool can be a solid choice for homeowners who find themselves working on cutting tasks all around the home and with varying degrees of accessibility baked into the process. But this tool is built for professionals and lives up to that aspiration.
542i XP — Battery-powered power performer
The remaining chainsaws highlighted on this list all tend to target more professional users. Some are built with extreme power as the primary goal, and many are far more expensive than products typically found within Husqvarna's catalog. The 542i XP is a tool that checks both boxes, sporting an MSRP of $1,070. This is a battery-operated chainsaw running on the brand's 40V system. It delivers 2.4 horsepower and a 79 feet per second chain speed at max power. These are among Husqvarna's most intense performance metrics, and the value that the 542i XP model brings to the table doesn't end there.
The chainsaw features a centrifugal clutch that delivers "kickstart energy" as you prepare to initiate a cut. This helps keep the chain from getting stuck as it bites into the wood you're trying to cut. Naturally, the high chain speed plays an important role in this task, as well. The tool features an oil sensor that lights up an indicator on the built-in screen when your chain oil starts to run low. This means you won't have to constantly check in on the tool's overall health and can rely on sensor equipment to keep you running at an efficient pace. This saw offers either a 14 or 16-inch bar, and can accommodate cutting chains as short as 12 inches.
550 XP G Mark II — 2nd generation multifunctional chainsaw
The 550 XP G Mark II is the second generation of an already excellent chainsaw from Husqvarna. The original 550 XP model has provided excellent performance that professional landscapers and arborists rely heavily upon. The new model improves on things with a few key updates. The design is slimmer than its predecessor and the saw provides higher power output. It can be used with a 16 or 18-inch bar, and can go as low as 13 inches if necessary. The chainsaw's power head offers a cylinder displacement of 50.1cc, producing a 4 horsepower output and a 3.15Nm max torque. It delivers a chain speed measured at 64.3 feet per second, placing the saw among Husqvarna's fastest cutting solutions.
Power output isn't this tool's only area of excellence. Its handles are also heated, to keep you comfortable, even when working in frigid temperatures. It also uses an improved cooling system that optimizes cutting performance and keeps the tool running smoothly for a longer. It also comes with a magnesium crank case and other functional improvements that make this a consummate professional's chainsaw.
564 XP G Fuel Injected — The forestry pro's ideal companion
Ranging up into the realm of heavy use, the Husqvarna 564 XP G Fuel Injected is a genuine powerhouse. Delivering a 5.4 horsepower output through a 62.4cc engine displacement, this saw can power a bar ranging between 18 inches and 24 inches and delivers a maximum chain speed of 69.9 feet per second. This tool also features heated handles and other improvements like fuel injection and Husqvarna's simple start technology. The onboard clutch allows for a tool that's streamlined in its build with a balanced center of gravity. The engine's short stroke design also plays a role in the chainsaw's slim build that focuses all its efforts on working through high intensity cutting requirements.
Husqvarna notes that this chainsaw features size and maneuverability specs that generally line up with a 50cc model while providing the power of an engine measuring 70cc (and sitting right between the two in its actual, physical build). This is if phenomenal tool for arborists and forestry professionals who will spend hours on end cutting brush and dense logs with the saw.
592 XP G — Heavy duty cutting performance at the top end of the spectrum
The 592 XP G is potentially Husqvarna's most potent chainsaw. With an MSRP of $1,590, this tool is not cheap and it's typically not going to be the right tool for a suburban or even rural area homeowner. This is a professional cutting implement at the high end of Husqvarna's catalog. It's the appropriate solution for significant volumes of dense forestry cutting. Professional tree trimmers and those who take down huge growth on a regular basis can rely on this saw to get the job done when others fail. With a minimum bar length of 20 inches and a maximum ranging up to 36, this tool that Husqvarna calls the owner of "best in class" cutting capacity and power to weight ratio features a monstrous 92.7cc displacement figure that creates a 7.6 horsepower engine delivery. This rockets the cut deck to a chain speed of 75.5 feet per second.
The tool features heated handles to keep you working well no matter the conditions outside as well as a service connector to make diagnosing issues faster to get the tool back in service rapidly when it requires maintenance. The mounted spikes are a full-sized affair to help keep your cutting on task even when slicing through very large work pieces. This is one of the best saws on the market when extreme performance demands factor into the picture.