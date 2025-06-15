Every Major Pruning Saw Brand Ranked Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pruning saws come in many shapes, but they all have one thing in common: They are all saws. Manual or not; gas, battery, and corded; small-handed tools and telescoping pole shafts. If it helps you saw off a bad branch from a tree, it's a pruning saw to us, and we probably put it in this list. The only exception is the hand pruning saw, which we won't consider for this ranking. The reason is simple: They are basic tools that accomplish one thing in more or less the same way. Even if that weren't the case, they're so cheap that there'd be no reason to rank them. If you need a hand pruning saw, buy one. Just make sure it has good reviews and is made by a reputable brand.

At the same time, we're not going to exclude a company from this ranking just because it didn't name its mini chainsaw for cutting branches no larger than 4 inches "pruning saw." For similar reasons, we're going to point out which companies make good pole saws and other saw-based power tools for pruning, as well as handheld chainsaws. Finally, while there are pros and cons to gas and electric yard tools, we're going to focus on battery-powered tools whenever it makes sense. Those tend to be much easier to use and require less maintenance, which makes them very appealing to a large number of people.