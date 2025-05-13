4 Non-Bosch Tools Compatible With Bosch Batteries
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Like many of the best major power tool brands, Bosch uses its own proprietary battery and charger systems. With a dedicated lineup of 18-volt or 12-volt battery and chargers, users can operate several Bosch tools with the same interchangeable power sources for a more efficient and affordable tool setup. Unlike some other manufacturers, however, Bosch also markets its batteries as compatible with several other tool brands.
Bosch has a good reputation for its power tools, and you can expect the same level of craftsmanship in the brand's AMPShare 18V batteries. They're constructed with Bosch's CORE18V technology, utilizing copper end plates, power rails, and flexible circuit boards that are designed to make the batteries more efficient and decrease resistance. They're also equipped with CoolPack 2.0 technology to help keep them from overheating during use. You can find Bosch AMPShare 18V batteries in various sizes, ranging from compact 1 Ah units to 12 Ah extended capacity models. Conveniently, the batteries work with different types of chargers as well, including standard, fast, and turbo options.
Between multiple capacities and several kinds of chargers to choose from, you can build out a versatile cordless power tool system using Bosch's AMPShare line of 18V batteries. You can also add products from over a dozen other brands to your kit that will work within the power system. Brands compatible with AMPShare 18V batteries include Titan, Fein, Honsel, Wagner, Mato, PerfectPro, and more. Here are four non-Bosch tools from these manufacturers that are compatible with Bosch batteries.
Fein 18V Compact Cordless Metal Circular Saw
Fein makes several different kinds of tools that are compatible with Bosch batteries, allowing you to assemble a diverse and handy tool kit. These tools include impact wrench/drivers, oscillating multi-tools, drill/drivers, and even a cordless metal circular saw. The Fein 18V Compact Cordless Metal Circular Saw offers a 2-¼-inch cutting depth suitable for sheet metal, pipes, and profiles. Fein may not be one of the best circular saw brands you can buy, but if you already own Bosch batteries and are looking for a third-party tool, the saw should get the job done. There aren't many reviews to go by, considering Fein isn't as well-known as Bosch or other popular brands. However, its corded metal saws have strong overall user ratings on Amazon, which is encouraging.
Fein says that its brushless motor offers high performance and can efficiently remove material as it works, which allows for faster and cleaner cutting. A flame-retardant chip collector helps prevent injuries by keeping hot metal debris from building up as you cut, and is large enough that you won't need to constantly keep stopping to empty it. Other safety features include restart protection, thermal overload protection, a dead man's switch, and a 0.2-second brake.
The device weighs 16 pounds and is 14 x 10 x 17.5 inches in size, so its portability is certainly an asset. Its lightweight construction also makes it easier to use for extended periods, and — despite being made by a lesser-known third-party brand — it's not some cheap piece of plastic. The saw has durable die-cast aluminum casing, which allows it to better withstand heat, scratches, and impacts that may occur at harsher industrial job sites.
Steinel MobileHeat MH 7 Cordless Heat Gun
Steinel is a lesser-known brand that focuses on punching and bending tools and similar accessories. Its MobileHeat MH 7 Cordless Heat Gun is compatible with Bosch 18V batteries and can be used for a wide range of applications, as there are many reasons everyone should own a heat gun. It can be used for, among other things, loosening and removing adhesives, molding plastics, drying paints and glues, shrink wrapping, removing flooring, and applying or removing vinyl wraps and other automotive detailing tasks. Heat guns are also useful for thawing frozen metal pipes when necessary.
Since Bosch 18V batteries allow the heat gun to be portable, you can take it to any job site or use it on rooftops. It weighs less than 1-½ pounds and is 15.16 x 4.53 x 3.5 inches in size. The tool can be used one-handed and has an ergonomic design that allows you to operate it with less fatigue and features a non-slip base, on/off switch with continuous switching, and an air inlet with integrated fine dust filter.
You also won't need to wait long for the gun to heat up, as it can go from 0 to 350 degrees in only four seconds, using proprietary Steinel technology. A rotary wheel on the tool allows you to select one of nine different heat levels while using it, which range between 150 and 500 degrees Celsius. It delivers 200 liters per minute of airflow. There are less than 10 user reviews on Amazon, so they can't be given too much weight, but it should be noted that the heat gun has a middling overall customer score based on these few ratings.
Wagner Cordless Spraytech Levaro Powerbrush Outdoor Patio and Deck Cleaner
Bosch 18V batteries aren't limited to shop tools, as they can also be used to power cleaning equipment, such as the Wagner Cordless Spraytech Levaro Powerbrush Outdoor Patio and Deck Cleaner. The cleaner is upright like a vacuum, and since it's cordless, you can easily maneuver it around patio furniture, children's toys, and other typical obstacles. Since it only weighs a little over 15 pounds, it's also ideal for quick spot cleaning for spills and the like. Plus, you won't need to switch outlets or buy extension cords if you've got decks or patio spaces further from the house.
The handle is simple, yet ergonomic, and utilizes a trigger mechanism to work the cleaner. Wagner's Powerbrush is compatible with universal brush heads for a wider range of cleaning applications, which is convenient. The brush rotates to create a hover-like effect, while an integrated spray nozzle evenly applies water and/or cleaning solution. The tool comes with cleaning solution, including one bottle that is designed specifically for stone and concrete surfaces. The device is also designed to clean wood and composite surfaces as well.
The tank can hold 24 ounces of liquid, so you likely won't need to stop and refill it multiple times during a cleaning session. Also included is a dirt container on the bottom that is easy to remove and empty, as well as a storage tray to keep dirty brushes from touching your floor when the tool's not in use. Additionally, Wagner bundles the device with an 18V 2.0 Ah battery and charger that can be used with Bosch tools and other products included on this list.
Titan ControlMax 18V Cordless Airless Paint Sprayer
Despite being one of the heftier items on this list, the Titan ControlMax 18V Cordless Airless Paint Sprayer is still compatible with the same compact Bosch batteries that power cordless drills and other smaller tools. The paint sprayer is designed to be worn on your back and is a heavy-duty option for professionals or those of us who like to get serious with our DIY projects. You can also carry it by its top handle or park it beside you if you choose (it weighs 16.5 pounds and holds 1.25 gallons).
Titan's sprayer can apply paint and stain up to three times faster than a roller, making it ideal for larger surfaces. Using Bosch 18V batteries, it can spray up to 350 square feet on a single charge and comes with two 2 Ah batteries and a charger. The tool is designed to reduce overspray by up to 55% and dispense paint and stain more softly to better improve control and consistency. It's also equipped with variable speed controls that enable you to adjust the spray depending on the task. Its 9-foot hose can swivel for more maneuverability, and the unit has an onboard hose management system for convenience.
The Titan sprayer even comes with a companion smartphone app (iOS and Android) that can log jobs and provide support and recommended settings. One red flag for the product is that it has a "frequently returned item" label on Amazon. However, this seems to contradict the 4 out of 5 average customer score over 1,500 users have rated the product, so use this conflicting information as you will.