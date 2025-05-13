4 Non-Bosch Tools Compatible With Bosch Batteries

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Like many of the best major power tool brands, Bosch uses its own proprietary battery and charger systems. With a dedicated lineup of 18-volt or 12-volt battery and chargers, users can operate several Bosch tools with the same interchangeable power sources for a more efficient and affordable tool setup. Unlike some other manufacturers, however, Bosch also markets its batteries as compatible with several other tool brands.

Advertisement

Bosch has a good reputation for its power tools, and you can expect the same level of craftsmanship in the brand's AMPShare 18V batteries. They're constructed with Bosch's CORE18V technology, utilizing copper end plates, power rails, and flexible circuit boards that are designed to make the batteries more efficient and decrease resistance. They're also equipped with CoolPack 2.0 technology to help keep them from overheating during use. You can find Bosch AMPShare 18V batteries in various sizes, ranging from compact 1 Ah units to 12 Ah extended capacity models. Conveniently, the batteries work with different types of chargers as well, including standard, fast, and turbo options.

Between multiple capacities and several kinds of chargers to choose from, you can build out a versatile cordless power tool system using Bosch's AMPShare line of 18V batteries. You can also add products from over a dozen other brands to your kit that will work within the power system. Brands compatible with AMPShare 18V batteries include Titan, Fein, Honsel, Wagner, Mato, PerfectPro, and more. Here are four non-Bosch tools from these manufacturers that are compatible with Bosch batteries.

Advertisement