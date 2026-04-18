5 Tips And Tricks For Shopping At Lowe's On A Budget In 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With materials getting more expensive and housing market slumps not doing anybody any favors either, it's time to face the facts: Taking on a home improvement project in 2026 is not cheap. As a result, some hardware store shoppers have to seriously think about how they approach even the most routine tasks. No matter if you're tackling a full renovation, or just picking up some supplies for a weekend repair, it's nice to know ways to cut costs while still getting the job done. For Lowe's loyalists, that means getting strategic about how you shop the store.
As one of the largest home improvement retailers in the United States, and purveyor of some obscure tools, millions of people rely on Lowe's as their go-to hardware store. Lucky for them, the store has a handful of ways to get what you need without having to spend a fortune to do so. You just have to know where to look. From rewards programs, to price protections to seasonal special offers, these five strategies can help you shave a significant amount off the grand total at checkout. Pick one or two, or combine all five the next time you have a DIY project to tackle.
Sign up for MyLowe's Rewards
If you're not a part of Lowe's customer rewards program by now, it's a good time to get signed up. Without MyLowe's Rewards, you're going to miss out on some exclusive money-saving perks. We're talking personalized offers and member-only discounts, plus the simple ability to track your purchases to make sure you don't waste money buying something you already bought last year. Signing up is free, too, so there's really no excuse not to join.
Beyond all the up-front savings, the program also comes with ongoing opportunities to save based on your individual shopping habits. That means targeted promotions on products it knows you're already planning to buy. Over time, the little discounts here and there are going to add up. Do it right, you very well could end up with big savings. If you're a professional, you might want to consider the perks of MyLowe's Pro Rewards instead.
Take advantage of the Lowest Price Guarantee
Just because something's cheaper at Home Depot or another top hardware store doesn't mean you have to buy it there. If you'd rather shop at Lowe's and still get it for cheaper, try price matching. Lowe's has a Lowest Price Guarantee that means if a competitor offers the same product at a lower price, Lowe's will match it for you.
All you have to do is show an associate a printout or screenshot so they can validate the price. For larger purchases like appliances or bulk materials, even a small discount can make a big difference with the bottom line. Of course, there are limits. Lowe's won't price match rebates, BOGO offers, labor and installation costs, military discounts, or other special exceptions. You also can't price match across zip codes or Lowe's locations. If you're unsure about whether or not something qualifies, it doesn't hurt to just ask the store.
Shop Lowe's private in-store brands
If you've ever been to Harbor Freight, you know about their extensive number of private in-store brands. But they're not the only hardware store in the game to offer shoppers discount versions of products that rival top brands. Lowe's has dozens you'll only find on its shelves, including Kobalt, Master Forge, and Highland. These private-label products give you similar quality to brand-name rivals at a much lower price.
Take their Kobalt 24-volt 1/2-in Keyless Brushless Cordless Drill, for example. Lowe's sells it for $159, but the Milwaukee version is on sale for $219 at Home Depot at time of writing, and that's the on-sale price; it goes for even more outside the Spring Black Friday sale. For shoppers on a budget, these Lowe's-owned exclusives can mean the difference between spending a lot and saving a lot. They have private label options across tools, home decor, hardware, building materials, and beyond.
Check the weekly ad
Around a decade ago, checking a store's weekly ad meant waiting for a mailer to show up at your house or checking for the insert in your local newspaper. But today, all you need to do to see what deals are launching that week is visit the store's site and scroll the digital ad. Lowe's is no exception. Their digital weekly ad shows off current promotions, limited-time discounts, featured deals, and other important offers across all departments, all of which can translate to some nice savings.
Timing your purchases based on weekly promos can be especially beneficial for those non-urgent needs. By checking each week's ad and waiting for a product to go on sale, you can avoid paying full price without having to go shop elsewhere. That way, you won't just impulse buy what you need the second you decide to take on a project, procrastinate on actually starting it, and later find out it's on sale, all before you've even done step one.
Wait for seasonal sales
If you have a project on your mind but don't need to knock it out right away, there's more than just the weekly ad to motivate you to put it on the back burner. No matter what time of year it is, Lowe's is either having or about to have a seasonal sales event. These windows of opportunity give you some of the biggest savings Lowe's will offer all year. It's not just Black Friday, either. Take SpringFest, for example; just a random week in April, yet you can save like it's a major holiday.
These seasonal sales typically come with big markdowns on high-demand items like appliances, outdoor equipment, home improvement materials, and other big-ticket items. Planning purchases around Lowe's seasonal sales events is going to require some patience, but the payoff could be well worth it. This ties into the point about the weekly ad, as well: You can see what's on sale during events like SpringFest without actually having to go to the store first.