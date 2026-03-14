3 Perks You Didn't Realize Come With MyLowe's Pro Rewards Program

Rewards programs are being offered in virtually every retail environment in existence these days, and some of those programs are far more rewarding than others. However, if you're a contractor, tradesman, or business owner looking to maximize your return at a major home improvement outlet, the finer points of programs offered by major players like The Home Depot could prove to be make-or-break for you and your employees.

You may, however, prefer Lowe's to The Home Depot, and you are not alone in that, as J.D. Power recently ranked it as the best home improvement retailer in the game. If you slot into that particular category, you may already be a member of the MyLowe's Pro Rewards program. If that's the case, you've likely been working hard to maximize the program's financial benefits by racking up points for your various purchases and promptly cashing them in for members' rewards or some of that good old MyLowe's Money.

If not, well, you need to read the fine print of your program agreement, because those points do not stick around in your account forever. While you are taking that fine print deep dive, be sure to look beyond just the points-based deals MyLowe's Pro is giving you, because the program offers a few other perks that make it worth your while, particularly since it is free to sign up.