3 Perks You Didn't Realize Come With MyLowe's Pro Rewards Program
Rewards programs are being offered in virtually every retail environment in existence these days, and some of those programs are far more rewarding than others. However, if you're a contractor, tradesman, or business owner looking to maximize your return at a major home improvement outlet, the finer points of programs offered by major players like The Home Depot could prove to be make-or-break for you and your employees.
You may, however, prefer Lowe's to The Home Depot, and you are not alone in that, as J.D. Power recently ranked it as the best home improvement retailer in the game. If you slot into that particular category, you may already be a member of the MyLowe's Pro Rewards program. If that's the case, you've likely been working hard to maximize the program's financial benefits by racking up points for your various purchases and promptly cashing them in for members' rewards or some of that good old MyLowe's Money.
If not, well, you need to read the fine print of your program agreement, because those points do not stick around in your account forever. While you are taking that fine print deep dive, be sure to look beyond just the points-based deals MyLowe's Pro is giving you, because the program offers a few other perks that make it worth your while, particularly since it is free to sign up.
You get free standard shipping and same-day delivery
Buying things online has become the preferred way for many office dwellers and work site pros to procure the goods they need from their local Lowe's Home Improvement store. Like many retailers, Lowe's has sought to make that process easier for any consumer who prefers to drop items into a digital cart rather than a physical one.
Of course, shipping fees can be a frustrating part of shopping for anyone. MyLowe's Pro members might be interested to know that the big box home improvement store sweetens the shopping pot a bit by also providing them with free standard shipping and same-day delivery. There are, however, caveats to each of those deals that you'll want to account for in your shopping. For instance, free shipping is not available for residents of Alaska, Hawaii, or certain other U.S. territories. Likewise, the deal only applies to eligible in-stock items, and you'll need to spend at least $25 to qualify.
That $25 spend applies to the same-day delivery feature. The deal also only applies to items up to 60 pounds, with Lowe's capping the maximum weight for the order at 300 pounds. Similarly, the purchased items can be no bigger than 48 inches x 36 inches x 21 inches. On top of that, you'll need to place the order before 2 p.m. for same-day delivery, with Lowe's guaranteeing the order will arrive by 8 p.m. Additional delivery fees may still be applied for hazardous materials.
Access to upgraded purchasing options
Free shipping and same-day delivery might be enough to inspire a professional in need to spend extra on some Lowe's exclusive brands and other worksite materials. The program also offers a couple of other intriguing purchasing upgrades that could tempt worksite pros who can't always get away from a job to buy or even pick up items they need at the nearest Lowe's.
If you've even casually considered signing up for a MyLowe's Pro Rewards account, you likely already know you will receive an attractive volume discount on large materials orders. You may not, however, know that you don't need to be present to pick those orders up, with the program allowing you to designate trusted crew members to do that for you. Designated crew members can even make purchases for you when the need arises, and if you're using the MyLowe's Pro app, there's an easy-to-use Scan to Pay feature they can use when picking the order up.
As far as procuring materials you need for a job, your MyLowe's Pro account grants you access to the retailer's order quoting feature, which can be used online, in-store, or through the app. That feature lets you create and edit an order via the Pro Desk assistant anywhere, including from the job site itself. On top of those purchasing features, MyLowe's Pro includes access to its Pro Business Solutions, which can help you analyze your spending habits by tracking your purchases and calculating your savings year over year.
You may also get a solid discount on paints
Savings don't end with exclusive members' deals, redeemable points, and volume discounts on work materials. Depending on what sort of work you do, the paint discount you get with a MyLowe's Pro Rewards membership could be enough to seal the membership deal.
For the record, that discount is a whopping 20%. While that number might be an eye-opener for those in the house painting and interior design fields, you've no doubt already guessed that the discount comes with a string or two attached. First and foremost, the 20% price reduction only applies to new cans of paint. As such, it actively excludes any spray paints or so-called "mistints," which are paints that were mixed incorrectly, resulting in an inaccurate color.
Moreover, it's worth noting that this feature also comes with an annual spend restriction, with the 20% discount not kicking in unless you spend $3,000 annually. Per Lowe's, the discount applies to future qualifying paint purchases and "eligibility for subsequent program periods will be determined by the previous year's annual qualifying spend." You'll also want to keep close tabs on the calendar when it comes to qualifying for your paint discount, as the spend tracking resets at the first of the year. Despite those caveats, if painting is a big part of your everyday workflow, saving 20% on your purchase is the kind of deal that may be hard to ignore.