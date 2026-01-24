Not Harbor Freight Or Home Depot: This Is JD Power's Top-Rated Home Improvement Store

J.D. Power is perhaps best known for its studies and ratings concerning automakers and related products, but the global consumer insights and data analytics company is also active in other sectors of the economy. This includes insurance, healthcare, and finance, as well as the home improvement industry and the major retailers that are part of it. Using five distinct drivers of customer satisfaction, J.D. Power has compiled a ranked list of which major home improvement retailers leave customers with the best experience — and neither Home Depot nor Harbor Freight sit at the top.

The results were published after an extensive study fielded from July 2024 through March 2025, in which over 2,140 customers were surveyed. All of these customers had bought home improvement-related products within the previous 12 months from one of several major home improvement retailers. Based on this data, J.D. Power gave each business an overall score and the retailer with the highest score this year is Lowe's Home Improvement. While close competitor Home Depot offers better warranties than Lowe's, customer satisfaction is still generally higher with the latter.

One reason this is the case is that, generally, Lowe's offers more affordable power tools than Home Depot. Price is one of the five key "drivers of satisfaction" used in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Home Improvement Retailer Satisfaction Study. The other four, in no particular order, are online experience, in-store experience, merchandise, and staff and service. Based on consumer input concerning these metrics, Lowe's outperformed all other retailers. Ace Hardware claims the second spot, with both businesses having higher scores than the overall average of all tested retailers. Menards and Home Depot, on the other hand, have ratings a little below this average.