Home Depot Vs. Lowe's: Which Store Offers The Best Warranty?
Home Depot and Lowe's are often compared to one another when it comes to purchasing tools and equipment. Which store has the most variety? Which retailer offers the more affordable and reliable power tools? And perhaps most importantly, which has the better warranty for its items? While both possess impressive warranties and claim policies, Home Depot's will likely come in handy more often, depending on which plan you select.
Home Depot's agreements range from $50 to $595, with the cost depending on the covered item's value and the warranty length (five years being the most expensive option). Lowe's plans are a bit cheaper, but that's because there is only a two or three-year warranty option. This means Lowe's may be more cost-effective up front, but if your item has issues going into the fourth year, you will no longer be eligible for any repairs, replacements, or support.
Since tools often have a lifespan of around five to 10 years, depending on the specific tool and its usage, this could end up becoming a problem. It's also important to remember that Home Depot and Lowe's plans typically don't kick in until the manufacturer's warranty ends — for example, DeWalt has a limited three-year warranty from the purchase date on most of its power tools.
Home Depot vs Lowe's warranty details
When it comes to power tools, Home Depot will cover mechanical and electrical failures under its warranty, while also offering a no lemon policy that provides you with a free replacement if you need the same service repair for the item twice. Lowe's offers parts and labor coverage, product replacement if it can't be fixed, and 50% reimbursement for performance and care items.
Home Depot's warranty for outdoor power equipment is the same as for its power tools, while Lowe's outdoor power equipment option adds a one-time $50 payment if the product doesn't need to be repaired in the first seven days. Home Depot's major appliances plan comes with a 30% reimbursement bonus if no service claim is filed during the protection term, in addition to $300 of spoiled food reimbursement caused by a mechanical failure. Lowe's also has the 30% reimbursement offer, but only up to $100 for spoiled food.
In the end, Home Depot's five-year policy is the stand-out, as it provides you with a couple of years of coverage after the manufacturer's warranty ends. While Lowe's offers are cheaper, they may be unnecessary since many manufacturer warranties are active during that two to three year period. Before purchasing a plan, check the warranty length. Depending on your specific needs, you may be better off opting into Lowe's handy tool rental program or Home Depot's similar rental initiative instead of going down this route.