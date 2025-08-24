Home Depot Vs. Lowe's: Which Store Offers The Best Warranty?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Home Depot and Lowe's are often compared to one another when it comes to purchasing tools and equipment. Which store has the most variety? Which retailer offers the more affordable and reliable power tools? And perhaps most importantly, which has the better warranty for its items? While both possess impressive warranties and claim policies, Home Depot's will likely come in handy more often, depending on which plan you select.

Home Depot's agreements range from $50 to $595, with the cost depending on the covered item's value and the warranty length (five years being the most expensive option). Lowe's plans are a bit cheaper, but that's because there is only a two or three-year warranty option. This means Lowe's may be more cost-effective up front, but if your item has issues going into the fourth year, you will no longer be eligible for any repairs, replacements, or support.

Since tools often have a lifespan of around five to 10 years, depending on the specific tool and its usage, this could end up becoming a problem. It's also important to remember that Home Depot and Lowe's plans typically don't kick in until the manufacturer's warranty ends — for example, DeWalt has a limited three-year warranty from the purchase date on most of its power tools.