5 More Tools From Lowes Every DIY Enthusiast Should Have

There may be a lot to like about Home Depot when shopping for new tools, but plenty of competitors make their mark, too. Harbor Freight is a quality outlet for reasonably priced DIY project equipment, as well as Ace Hardware, and even Walmart can be a quality tool carrier. However, one more brand consistently sits among the biggest players in the home improvement space: Lowe's.

Lowe's is a major asset for people seeking tools and equipment to support their DIY efforts. The brand's stores are found in great abundance across the U.S., with more than 1,750 locations in over 1,300 American cities. There are plenty of tools from Lowe's that no home improver should be without, but that really only scratches the surface of what the outlet has to offer. There are just so many types of projects that homeowners engage in on a regular basis. Whether you're a plumbing upgrader, a DIY sparky, or someone who loves rolling up their sleeves to get cracking at extensive landscaping tasks, Lowe's carries plenty of gear to help you manage your jobs with greater ease. These five tools offer more excellent coverage when it comes to tackling a range of DIY tasks.