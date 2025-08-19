5 More Tools From Lowes Every DIY Enthusiast Should Have
There may be a lot to like about Home Depot when shopping for new tools, but plenty of competitors make their mark, too. Harbor Freight is a quality outlet for reasonably priced DIY project equipment, as well as Ace Hardware, and even Walmart can be a quality tool carrier. However, one more brand consistently sits among the biggest players in the home improvement space: Lowe's.
Lowe's is a major asset for people seeking tools and equipment to support their DIY efforts. The brand's stores are found in great abundance across the U.S., with more than 1,750 locations in over 1,300 American cities. There are plenty of tools from Lowe's that no home improver should be without, but that really only scratches the surface of what the outlet has to offer. There are just so many types of projects that homeowners engage in on a regular basis. Whether you're a plumbing upgrader, a DIY sparky, or someone who loves rolling up their sleeves to get cracking at extensive landscaping tasks, Lowe's carries plenty of gear to help you manage your jobs with greater ease. These five tools offer more excellent coverage when it comes to tackling a range of DIY tasks.
Delta 6-Inch Variable Speed Bench Grinder
Whether you're tackling welding and metal fabricating projects or frequenting the woodworking channels of YouTubers for inspiration to spark your next build, a bench grinder is an integral addition. This is a multifaceted workshop element that can be used as a support system to keep your tools operating at full potential and as a frontline tool in its own right. Bench grinders help support sharpening tasks to keep things like chisels, saw blades, and even drill bits functioning at their best.
The Delta 6-Inch Bench Grinder delivers excellent performance alongside a perhaps surprisingly low price tag. Listed at Lowe's for $119, the tool comes from a well-respected name within the world of workshop equipment. Delta was highlighted in particular by Project Farm during testing of a range of bench grinder models, and this 6-inch solution comes with 36 and 60 grit wheels as well as additional inclusions like adjustable rests and a water tray to quench parts and cool them down midway through grinding operations. The built-in LED light can be adjusted to help illuminate exactly what you need while sharpening, cutting, or grinding down components. The tool features a 2.5 amp induction motor as well as variable speed control between 2,000 and 3,400 RPM settings.
Werner Pro Adjustable Work Platform
This is a tool I use on a fairly consistent basis. I bought my own Werner Pro Adjustable Work Platform to support plastering up near the ceiling, and it has since become instrumental in a huge variety of DIY tasks in my home (and at my in-laws' house). This lengthy standing platform is long enough to be positioned in the middle of a typical window while supporting tasks on either end. The platform's adjustable feet and fold out swing legs make it capable of supporting a stable workspace that can be positioned on stairs or uneven surfaces. It's ideal for reaching up near ceilings and tackling all manner of jobs that can be found up above ground level.
Another solution that this platform delivers goes beyond its primary use case. When working on jobs down near the floor, this aluminum platform is lightweight and makes for an ideal pop-up workbench. Even if you aren't climbing up on the tool, there's more than enough level space on top of the platform to support all kinds of assembly needs or tool holding functionality as you work on projects on the floor. The platform can support up to 300 pounds, and offers up to a 9-foot overhead reach height when the legs are fully extended. Mine has been used to clean gutters and roofing elements outside, to paint inside and change light fixtures, and even to replace overhead insulation in the attic.
Irwin Vise-Grip Locking Plier Set
Compared to adjustable wrenches and other gripping solutions, the vise grip is easy to manipulate and tremendously effective in a wide range of applications. It can help with small turning tasks that have nuanced gripping requirements, as well as the wider grip needs of large bolts and nuts. With the spring-loaded closure mechanism, adjusting the tool is only a matter of quickly turning the knob at the back of the handle before digging back into your work. The most common type of vise-grip pliers that most users will know features a jaw frequently referred to as a mole grip, but there's also the long nosed variant that's crucial for reaching into tighter spaces.
An alternative to both of these is the Irwin Vise-Grip Locking Plier Set, which works more as a clamping solution than as a pair of pliers. Clamps come in an equally dizzying range of formats to wrenches, and this tool straddles the divide between the two. The clamping faces feature swivel pads to align gripping pressure flat against both edges of the thing you're grabbing. With a large throat integrated into the pair of plier tools, this solution is ideal for grabbing things that you want to hold at a distance. This is a great solution for woodworkers who might need to plane an edge or drill a pilot hole in a workpiece, and it's equally good for used with the chisel and other delicate cutting solutions.
DeWalt Stealthsonic Quiet 12-Gallon Corded Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum
No matter what kind of project you are working on, you're almost certainly going to make a huge mess. Off cuts, sawdust, and debris like broken knife blades and drill bits often litter a well-used workshop floor. Waste is a part of the game, and cleaning up the leftover mess is unavoidable. Moreover, routine cleanup processes aren't just about keeping your space looking good, it's also a safety feature that can't be ignored.
The shop vac helps tackle cleanup tasks with great haste and comprehensive coverage. DIYers who work with a variety of tools and mediums will want a wet/dry vac rather than just a standard vacuum tool. This allows them to suction up debris even when moisture has come into the fold. The DeWalt Stealthsonic Quiet 12-Gallon Corded Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum is an ideal choice. The tool can also be found in smaller tank sizes, as well as a 16-gallon option. This means that you can tailor your purchase to be exact needs in your workshop or household. The 12-gallon option features a 5.5 peak horsepower motor with a quiet running operation that creates less than 65 dB(A) of noise (Lowe's notes that this means you can safely take off your ear protection when using it). The tool also comes with a cord wrap design to help manage the 20-foot power cord and hose management features that allow you to store away the tool compactly when it's not in use.
Kobalt XTR 24V Variable Speed Reciprocating Saw
Cutting away old features in a demolition can be a satisfying task, or it can be a total nightmare — it all comes down to what kind of tools you have. Whether you're taking away decking features or garden beds outside, or tearing out a non-load bearing wall inside your home to create an open floorplan, you'll rarely come across deconstruction tasks that are straightforward. This is important because it dictates what kind of tools you can and can't use as you break away old installations. Your circular saw might be an ideal choice for cutting boards, but if that blade comes into contact with a nail it can spell disaster. Hard, embedded material can be found littered throughout all kinds of constructed elements around the house. This is where the reciprocating saw comes into play.
The Kobalt XTR 24V Variable Speed Reciprocating Saw is part of the brand's upgraded XTR platform. It features a built-in LED worklight to help you enjoy full visibility no matter the conditions. The tool offers a 1¼-inch blade stroke length and a gentle oscillating action to speed up cuts. The saw offers a variable speed trigger that delivers a up to 3,100 strokes per minute. The anti-vibration technology built into the tool helps reduce fatigue as you shear through dense material, and it's rounded out with toolless blade change compatibility. Finally, this tool is backed by Kobalt's 5-year tool warranty to provide significant longevity with a single purchase.