Yes, You Can Use A Bench Grinder To Sharpen Drill Bits - Here's How

A workman is only as good as his tools. At least that's how the saying goes. When it comes to such workmanship, nothing kills a workflow like a dull drill bit. They are cornerstones of any good garage or workshop session. Drill bits, or rather sharp drill bits, are great at what they do. They create precise holes in various materials. From wood to metal and plastic alike.

There's no worse feeling than using a dull drill bit. You know, that feeling when you push harder and the drill whines louder. But instead of cutting cleanly through wood or metal, it just spins and heats up. Not only is that an annoying feeling, but it's also quite dangerous. A dull bit can damage your workpiece and overwork your drill motor. It can even send shards flying in unwanted places.

Remedying the situation is easy. You can always sharpen the drill bit by hand. If not, another way to restore that cutting edge is to use a bench grinder. Bench grinders are one of the most high-maintenance power tools. They are also one of the most versatile. But using it to sharpen a drill bit takes a bit of know-how. With that said, here's how you can use a bench grinder to sharpen drill bits.