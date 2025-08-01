Yes, You Can Use A Bench Grinder To Sharpen Drill Bits - Here's How
A workman is only as good as his tools. At least that's how the saying goes. When it comes to such workmanship, nothing kills a workflow like a dull drill bit. They are cornerstones of any good garage or workshop session. Drill bits, or rather sharp drill bits, are great at what they do. They create precise holes in various materials. From wood to metal and plastic alike.
There's no worse feeling than using a dull drill bit. You know, that feeling when you push harder and the drill whines louder. But instead of cutting cleanly through wood or metal, it just spins and heats up. Not only is that an annoying feeling, but it's also quite dangerous. A dull bit can damage your workpiece and overwork your drill motor. It can even send shards flying in unwanted places.
Remedying the situation is easy. You can always sharpen the drill bit by hand. If not, another way to restore that cutting edge is to use a bench grinder. Bench grinders are one of the most high-maintenance power tools. They are also one of the most versatile. But using it to sharpen a drill bit takes a bit of know-how. With that said, here's how you can use a bench grinder to sharpen drill bits.
What you'll need and what to watch out for
Before you rush to the grinder, let's talk about a few prep and safety tips. It's important to make sure you have the right gear for this mission. First, you need a good, working bench grinder, of course. You also need a compatible wheel. Some users recommend the 60-grit aluminum oxide wheel when it comes to drill bits. According to them, the wheel is coarse enough to grind effectively. But it's not so rough as to chew through the steel. Additionally, you must get safety gear. Eye protection is especially vital as sparks and metal dust will fly. It is a must-have safety equipment for home DIY projects. Getting gloves to protect your hands from the heat is also a good idea.
Once you've got your gear in order, start by turning on your bench grinder and letting it get up to full speed. Proceed to hold the drill bit with the cutting edge facing the wheel. For best practice, the bit should be angled so that the cutting edge meets the wheel flat against it. Next, gently press the bit to the wheel, starting with one cutting edge. Be sure to keep your hands steady and hold the angle. Do this for about five seconds, then pull it away. That's all it takes, as you don't want to grind too much material at once. Rotate the bit 180 degrees and sharpen the opposite cutting edge the same way. Submerge the bit in water to soak and preserve it.