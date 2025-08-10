5 More Must-Have Harbor Freight Tools For Home Improvement On A Budget
With over 1,600 stores across the U.S., most of us are never too far away from a Harbor Freight. Few, however, go to Harbor Freight solely for its convenient locations. Rather, they're attracted to this chain because of its wide range of tools and prices that are lower than most of its competitors. While not every Harbor Freight tool is worth buying, the store offers great products as such convenient prices to make even the most dedicated big-name tool brand fans question whether their next purchase needs to cost so much money.
This hardware stores carries plenty of affordable tools that could be considered must-haves for DIYers and homeowners. Last year, we picked our favorite budget Harbor Freight tools for home improvements. Now, we're following up on that original article with a selection of five others. Each tool here has an average rating of 4.5 out of five stars or higher from reviewers on Harbor Freight's website, and is one of the top-selling tools of its kind from the retailer. Most importantly, none of these top tools will break the bank if you're on a tight budget.
Bauer 4V Cordless 1/4 Inch Screwdriver
An electric screwdriver can come in handy for all kinds of home improvement uses, but you don't have to pay a fortune for one. The Bauer 4V Cordless 1/4 Inch Screwdriver retails for $19.99 and boasts over 2,000 reviews on Harbor Freight's website, with an average rating of 4.6 stars out of five. It boasts a maximum output of 42.7 in-lb of torque and can hit a maximum speed of 180 rpm. That might not make it ready for industrial use, but it's more than enough to handle a variety of home improvement jobs, from assembling furniture to fitting light switches.
The tool comes with four bits and a charger alongside the tool itself, which features an integrated rechargeable battery. If you think four bits might not be enough for you, you're probably right. That's why Bauer will sell you a set of 35 bits for an additional $19.99. A flashlight is also built into the tool, to make sure you can see your workspace clearly in areas where ambient lighting is limited. The screwdriver is made by Bauer tools, one of many tool brands owned by Harbor Freight.
Diamondback 10 Amp 7-Inch Wet Tile Saw
No-one wants to overspend on tools that they'll only use occasionally. At the same time, cheapening out too much comes with the risk of buying a tool that isn't up to the job. The Diamondback 10 Amp 7-Inch Wet Tile Saw reaches a good middle ground, being very capable while keeping the price reasonably low. It retails from Harbor Freight for $299.99 and has an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars from around 1,400 reviews.
The Diamondback can handle stone and porcelain tiles up to 2.25 inches thick, and can be angled to 22.5 and 50 degrees. It's designed with an extra-large splash table, in an attempt to minimize mess, and can be placed on a worktop or on a portable stand for additional versatility. Unfortunately, the portable stand isn't included with the saw, though it can be purchased separately from Harbor Freight.
At peak output, this tile saw can generate 1.5 horsepower and reach speeds of 6,000 RPM. While the Diamondback saw might not be the cheapest wet tile saw available at Harbor Freight, it is consistently highly reviewed. At the time of writing, 96% of the reviews on the retailer's website say that they'd be happy to recommend the Diamondback wet tile saw to a friend.
Warrior 4V Cordless Power Cutter
The Warrior 4V Cordless Power Cutter can make cutting through carpet or plastic packaging easier, and it's certainly more accurate than any hand tools. It retails for $39.99 from Harbor Freight, and at the time of writing, it has an average rating of 4.5 stars from around 1,100 reviews. It features a built-in 1.5Ah rechargeable battery that goes from zero to 100% in around four hours, and it's lightweight and compact enough not to take up too much room in your toolbox when not in use.
Wrapped around the handle is a rubberized material that helps ensure you can always keep a firm grip on the tool, while the blade guard makes it a little safer. This Warrior tool comes with plenty of positive reviews, many of which say that the cutter will last a long time. That's good news, especially because its 90-day warranty isn't particularly generous. While Harbor Freight does offer an extended warranty for some products, many buyers claim it isn't worth the extra cost.
Bauer 14 Amp 7.25-Inch Circular Saw
If you're relatively new to the world of DIY, we have a list of circular saw tips that beginners should know. One suggestion that isn't in the list — but is arguably quite important — is to not overpay for your first saw. At a retail price of just $44.99, the Bauer 14 Amp 7.25-Inch Circular Saw is an affordable alternative to the big-name brands, that is still capable of handling all kinds of DIY jobs. At the time of writing, it has an average of 4.8 stars from around 200 reviews.
The Bauer saw has a peak speed of 5,200 RPM and can cut at angles of up to 52 degrees, making it capable of dealing with a variety of cutting jobs. Meanwhile, the dust chute included in the design helps cut down on cleanup time. This saw ships with only a six-foot power cord, so if you're looking to use it in areas that don't have wall outlet access, you'll need to have a suitable extension cord handy. Luckily, Harbor Freight sells a variety of those cords. You'll also need to buy a saw blade separately, since the Bauer saw doesn't come with one.
Hercules 3.5 Amp Variable-Speed Oscillating Multi-Tool
Retailing for $69.99, the Hercules 3.5 Amp Variable-Speed Oscillating Multi-Tool can perform the tasks of many different kinds of tool. Depending on your needs, it can transform into a tiny sander, a cutting tool, and can be used to shape brittle material. To do all of those things, you'll need a suitably broad range of accessories, which are sold separately. The cutting blade, which often comes packaged with oscillating multi-tools, is also not included. Once you have all the accessories you need, replacing them is made easy by the tool's keyless blade change system.
At peak power, the multi-tool delivers 20,000 oscillations per minute (OPM), which can be reduced thanks to the variable speed dial. The tool ships with a 10-foot-long power cord and weighs less than four pounds, making it convenient to use in a variety of jobs. That ease of use is one of the main reasons that reviewers say they like the tool, which currently has an average rating of 4.6 stars from almost 500 reviews.