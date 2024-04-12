The Best Times Of The Year For Deals & Discounts At Lowe's
There's no shortage of hardware and hardware-adjacent gear you can find at places like Lowe's. Even the lawn mower variety caters to a variety of budgets — though this also extends to budget-friendly tools and plenty of other items. The thing is, home improvement (and upkeep, and basic maintenance) can get expensive, which is why it's sometimes best to wait for a sale if you're able.
Big stores like Lowe's will have intermittent sales on individual items, brands, etc throughout the year every week (which are often highlighted in the chain's Weekly Ad), but there are some big ones like Spring Fest to look out for as well. It's these larger sales where you're likely to find the biggest savings. Or at least you'll have a better chance of finding the exact thing you want or need at a lower price.
Lowe's will regularly have store-wide sales throughout the year, usually centered around different seasonally-appropriate themes like big discounts on mulch in the Spring or patio furniture sales in the Summer. But we can get a little more specific than that.
When to look for sales
You can likely expect a larger assortment of deals around national holidays, but the folks over at Groupon also regularly keep track of the company's sales calendar.
- New Years (December 26 through January 1) is when you'll find cheap holiday decorations.
- Presidents' Day (February, one day) is usually a good time to look at appliances, tools, and bathroom hardware.
- Spring Fest (throughout April) is all about discounting the things you'll want for your lawn and patio.
- Memorial Day (May, Friday through the holiday weekend) tends to focus more on price drops for garden, lawn, patio, and other outdoor items.
- Father's Day (June, first couple of weeks of the month) sales act like only dads have an interest in hardware, but do offer discounts on tools and appliances.
- Fourth of July (end of June through July 4, sometimes longer) can be a good time to save on bigger gear like appliances, patio furniture, grills, and so on.
- Labor Day (September, Friday before Labor Day weekend through the middle of the month) focuses once again on appliances and patio furniture.
- Black Friday (November, right after Thanksgiving) is, as with most stores, when almost every category of item goes on some kind of sale — usually for a pretty decent discount on appliances, tools, paint, furniture, smart home equipment, and more.
- Holiday Sales (end of November through December 25) basically continue the price drops from Black Friday through the holiday season.
If time isn't a factor, you're probably best off waiting for those end-of-the-year sales while the market is a little slower than usual.