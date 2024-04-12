The Best Times Of The Year For Deals & Discounts At Lowe's

There's no shortage of hardware and hardware-adjacent gear you can find at places like Lowe's. Even the lawn mower variety caters to a variety of budgets — though this also extends to budget-friendly tools and plenty of other items. The thing is, home improvement (and upkeep, and basic maintenance) can get expensive, which is why it's sometimes best to wait for a sale if you're able.

Big stores like Lowe's will have intermittent sales on individual items, brands, etc throughout the year every week (which are often highlighted in the chain's Weekly Ad), but there are some big ones like Spring Fest to look out for as well. It's these larger sales where you're likely to find the biggest savings. Or at least you'll have a better chance of finding the exact thing you want or need at a lower price.

Lowe's will regularly have store-wide sales throughout the year, usually centered around different seasonally-appropriate themes like big discounts on mulch in the Spring or patio furniture sales in the Summer. But we can get a little more specific than that.