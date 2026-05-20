Should Mower Deck Wheels Touch The Ground?
Upgrading to a mower with a larger deck can make a significant difference. Not only can you get the job done faster than you did before, but it can also offer a much smoother mowing experience. If that new mower of yours has deck wheels, however, you may be wondering whether they should touch the ground as you're mowing. The answer is no, and there's a good reason for it.
Mower deck wheels, also known as gauge wheels, are there to keep the deck from scraping the ground. Though that's not likely to happen when mowing on even ground, the same is not true on rougher terrain. In those conditions, one side of the mower might encounter higher ground than the other side, causing the deck to go lower than usual. When that happens, the gauge wheels help prevent the deck from digging into the ground.
In general, mower deck gauge wheels are typically set slightly above the ground, often around 1/8 to 1/2 inches, depending on mower setup and terrain. This is just an estimate, however, as your mower's cutting height will also dictate the wheel height. Cutting height itself can vary, too, with many models offering adjustable heights between 1½ and 3½ inches. It's also often set according to mowing guidelines such as the 1/3 rule. If in doubt, consult your owner's manual to find out your model's recommended gauge wheel height.
How to adjust and replace mower gauge wheels
Generally speaking, adjusting gauge wheels on a riding lawn mower is fairly simple, though it can vary based on the model. Regardless, the process should always begin with the engine turned off. This will ensure your safety as you work. Be sure the mower is set on a flat level surface and that the deck is adjusted to the right cutting height.
At this point, the gauge wheels should be above the ground. From there, you should set them so they are just slightly off the surface when the deck is at its normal cutting height. If you have them too high, they may not make contact when you need them. Setting them too low may cause them to roll along the ground as you mow, which can interfere with performance. If the wheels need adjusting after you begin mowing, you'll need to stop and make the necessary changes.
Keeping an eye on the gauge wheels is one of the many essential tips for maintaining your lawn mower. It's especially important if you frequently use your mower on rough terrain. Beyond ensuring they're at the right height, you also want to visually inspect the wheels for any signs of damage or excessive wear. Even normal use over time can wear them down, and worn-out wheels should be replaced as needed.