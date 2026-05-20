Should Mower Deck Wheels Touch The Ground?

Upgrading to a mower with a larger deck can make a significant difference. Not only can you get the job done faster than you did before, but it can also offer a much smoother mowing experience. If that new mower of yours has deck wheels, however, you may be wondering whether they should touch the ground as you're mowing. The answer is no, and there's a good reason for it.

Mower deck wheels, also known as gauge wheels, are there to keep the deck from scraping the ground. Though that's not likely to happen when mowing on even ground, the same is not true on rougher terrain. In those conditions, one side of the mower might encounter higher ground than the other side, causing the deck to go lower than usual. When that happens, the gauge wheels help prevent the deck from digging into the ground.

In general, mower deck gauge wheels are typically set slightly above the ground, often around 1/8 to 1/2 inches, depending on mower setup and terrain. This is just an estimate, however, as your mower's cutting height will also dictate the wheel height. Cutting height itself can vary, too, with many models offering adjustable heights between 1½ and 3½ inches. It's also often set according to mowing guidelines such as the 1/3 rule. If in doubt, consult your owner's manual to find out your model's recommended gauge wheel height.