What Is The 1/3 Rule For Mowing?

While many homeowners opt to let a local yard crew do the work for them, for some, mowing and maintaining the lawn is a nearly sacred task that has lovingly been passed down through the generations. Of course, even the members of that latter category will likely have some pretty serious divergences when it comes to not only the right tools to use in maintaining your lawn, but the right methods as well.

Brand loyalty may ultimately come into play regarding the tools, as numerous manufacturers have lawn mowers available for purchase. Once you've selected the right mower, however, the question becomes how you set about using it on your grass. That question covers more than just how you want to line-out the yard, as the length at which you cut the grass may prove more important.

Just in case you didn't realize, there are various settings on your lawn mower that allow you to adjust how short you cut the grass each time out. If you're uncertain which of those settings to use when cutting your own lawn, some claim the "1/3 rule" is one worth following. As you've likely surmised, that rule dictates that you should not cut more than 1/3 of the grass's height each time you mow. It was reportedly also established after a lengthy study by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, by the way, so it's more legit than you might think. Here's what else you need to know about the 1/3 mowing rule.