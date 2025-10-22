Don't Rake The Yard This Fall: This Other Tool Takes Care Of Leaves With Ease
For many Americans, autumn is the best time of year. Pumpkin patches, football, and trick-or-treating top the list in October, and cooler weather makes it easier to spend time outside playing sports or going for a walk. For some, it's a more peaceful time of year before the hectic holiday weeks. For others, however, it comes with some time-consuming chores. Decorating your front porch with scarecrows and jack-o'-lanterns can be fun, but clearing your yard of fallen leaves may not be how you want to spend your weekends.
A good number of people turn to rakes or leaf blowers to gather leaves, then bag them for disposal. It's not only aesthetically pleasing to clear your hard, but healthier for your grass as well. Leaving leaves untouched could cause a build-up of mold or fungi over the winter. Wet leaves are also slippery, and piles of dead leaves can serve as homes for animals you may not want in your yard, like rodents or snakes. But in a world that's becoming increasingly eco-friendly, lawn and garden experts have another recommendation for autumn yard work — mow them!
Keep calm and mow on
If you've already put your mower away for the season, you may want to drag it back out or consider investing in a mulching mower. Mowing your leaves is not only faster than raking and bagging, it's better for your yard and the environment. Mowing leaves and leaving them on grass to decompose provides nutrients for the soil as they naturally break down. A layer of mowed leaves also helps insulate the ground, allowing for moisture retention and helping deter weeds from growing and protecting root systems. You'll also have the satisfaction of knowing you aren't contributing more municipal waste. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, in 2018 American yard waste added 35.4 million tons to landfills.
A mulching mower has a cutting blade that is designed differently than the blade on your typical mower. They come in both ride-on and push types and are designed to cut more finely than other mowers, making them a great choice if you want to mow leaves. If you don't have a mulching mower and don't want to invest in one, a traditional mower can also do the job. You may have to make several passes over the leaves to make sure they are cut into small enough pieces. If the leaf pieces are clumped together after you mow, do a quick once-over with a rake to evenly distribute the leaves over your yard. Not only will you have more time left for football or a pumpkin spice latte, but your yard will also be in great shape come spring.