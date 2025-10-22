Don't Rake The Yard This Fall: This Other Tool Takes Care Of Leaves With Ease

If you've already put your mower away for the season, you may want to drag it back out or consider investing in a mulching mower. Mowing your leaves is not only faster than raking and bagging, it's better for your yard and the environment. Mowing leaves and leaving them on grass to decompose provides nutrients for the soil as they naturally break down. A layer of mowed leaves also helps insulate the ground, allowing for moisture retention and helping deter weeds from growing and protecting root systems. You'll also have the satisfaction of knowing you aren't contributing more municipal waste. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, in 2018 American yard waste added 35.4 million tons to landfills.

A mulching mower has a cutting blade that is designed differently than the blade on your typical mower. They come in both ride-on and push types and are designed to cut more finely than other mowers, making them a great choice if you want to mow leaves. If you don't have a mulching mower and don't want to invest in one, a traditional mower can also do the job. You may have to make several passes over the leaves to make sure they are cut into small enough pieces. If the leaf pieces are clumped together after you mow, do a quick once-over with a rake to evenly distribute the leaves over your yard. Not only will you have more time left for football or a pumpkin spice latte, but your yard will also be in great shape come spring.