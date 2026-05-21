This Is The Worst Lawn Mower Consumer Reports Says You Can Buy

There are many terrific lawn mowers on the market. Whether you're looking for one powered by gasoline or a battery, a number of mower brands deliver on quality and dependability, like Greenworks, Kobalt, and more. Based on your needs and budget, you should be able to find a great lawn mower in no time at all. There are also truly terrible ones. These are mowers that earn poor scores from expert testers and actual customers alike. A great resource for these details is Consumer Reports, and there's one mower it believes is the absolute worst: the Worx WG779.

This is a battery-powered push lawn mower, and CR gave it the lowest overall rating among the push mowers it reviewed, including both battery- and gas-powered models. The Worx WG779 features a 14 in. cutting deck and requires two 20V batteries to operate. Despite the dual batteries, CR states that you'll only get about 25 minutes of work out of it on a full charge. That's about half the run time of the Greenworks MO80L421, the mower with probably the best battery life. Making matters worse, it charges slowly, and mulching and bagging can cause a lot of problems.

The Worx WG779 isn't completely hopeless. It receives top marks for its handling and noise levels, but Consumer Reports rates it below average at best in every other testing category. It's a bargain option, retailing for $239.99, and that price includes two batteries and a charger. Meanwhile, the top-rated Stihl RMA 510 goes for $329.99, which doesn't include batteries or a charger. Unfortunately, this really does seem to be a case of "you get what you pay for."