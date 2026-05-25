This Costco DIY Find Is Designed To Easily Upgrade Your Garage Floor

If you've ever deep cleaned your garage floors, then you know just how much buildup is possible, even over short periods of time. While it's important to keep the floor in good shape, there may come a time when no amount of cleaning will bring it back to life. If you're shopping for a replacement solution that's easy to install, you might want to try MotoFloor Modular Garage Flooring Tiles. They're available at Costco in a box of 48 1-foot by 1-foot tiles.

The MotoFloor system is designed as a multi-purpose floor solution, with each tile easily snapping into place. The tiles are not peel-and-stick, and you don't need any adhesive on the back. The required prep is easy as well. Just be sure your floor is free from excess dirt and debris, so the tiles lay evenly. Begin in one corner of the garage on the garage door side, and click-lock the tiles into place as you build outward.

The tiles are made from high-impact copolymer with no rubber content, and each one measures 1/2-inch in height. You can get them in black and white, charcoal, or black and alloy. One box covers 48 square feet, and you'll need about four boxes for a 192 sq ft standard garage. If you have a two-car garage, you'll need around eight boxes. Each box retails at Costco for $149.99 for online order only. An optional MotoFloor Completer Pack is available for finishing the edges, and retails for $82.99.