Here's What Actually Happens To Returned Items At Costco

One of the many selling points of Costco you've probably heard about is the company's generous return policy. Barring a few exceptions, Costco will accept any purchased item as a return and refund you the cost of the purchase. That makes Costco a prime spot for purchasing any number of products. After all, it's a little easier to invest in a new gizmo or gadget if you know there's a 90-day return policy with no questions asked. It's a great way to make sure you have options as a consumer and aren't stuck with an item you don't want or that doesn't meet expectations.

But that raises a very important question: where does all that returned merchandise go? Open-box items such as electronics don't usually just go back on shelves, and perishable or open-box food items can't be resold. But Costco also doesn't take a loss on those items. Instead, Costco maintains agreements with the vendors who provided these items to the store to unload returned items via open-box retailers and donations.