This Is The Drill Bit You'll Want To Use For Drilling Pilot Holes

Pilot holes are an unfortunate but necessary evil in carpentry. Skipping this step is one of many common mistakes that people make when using a power drill. Sometimes you can get away with skipping it if you get lucky, but it can easily cause wood to crack and bulge, especially if the fasteners are placed near the grain-edge of a board. This happens because the wood that the screw is displacing has nowhere to go. It gets shoved aside and pushed against the surrounding grain, causing the fibers to split apart as they're forced to make room for the intruding metal. Drilling a pilot hole removes a portion of this material so that the shank can slide into place, leaving only the threads to bite into the surrounding wood.

Another benefit of pre-drilling is that it helps the screw to go in straight. Wood isn't a uniform-density substance, and a knot or hard spot in the board can cause a screw to go off its intended trajectory as it seeks the path of least resistance, sometimes even driving at an angle that pushes it right out of the board face. A drill bit isn't so easily thrown off course, and once a pilot hole is drilled, that hole becomes the new path of least resistance for the screw.

All that said, some of you may not know how to choose the right kind of drill bit for your fasteners. I've been building furniture and other fine woodworking crafts for the better part of a decade now, and I can tell you that you need to consider three things when selecting a bit for drilling pilot holes: bit type, wood type, and bit size.