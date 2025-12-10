10 Lesser-Known Drill Bits That Could Make Your Next DIY Project Easier

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Drill bits come in a startlingly wide array of sizes, shapes, and job-specific types. Most DIYers and repairers will be familiar with the standard fare, usually featuring a multi-material head with a neat point at the top where each of the grooves meet. However, even this drilling solution is only "standard" for some.

Semi-blunt bits are ideal for shearing through metal, but they can actually be a hinderance with a wooden workpiece. Renovators may want to reach for a brad point bit, which features a small point that sticks out from the peak of the bit's cutting '"teeth,"instead. This allows you to line up your cut on a board, biting into the wood fibers ahead of the main bit, and keeping the unit centered as it lowers into the piece.

I am a frequent user of drill bits. I've used a plethora of them through numerous home improvement projects and other building tasks through many years of tool use. I've also broken countless multi-material bits in my younger, less experienced years while using them instead of a brad point alternative! These two bits are just the tip of the iceberg, both in my own renovations and for users across the spectrum of needs. These ten bits go well beyond the typical accessories you'll encounter, allowing for major expansion in the types of tasks you can easily tackle for a variety of successful DIY projects.