Harbor Freight Earth Auger/Post Hole Digger: What To Know Before You Buy
While it also sells a number of highly-rated products that aren't tools, Harbor Freight is most famous for its competitively priced range of power and hand tools. Those tools can handle almost any DIY job, from diagnosing combustion leaks in cars to putting up a new fence. If you're looking for a tool to make the latter job less strenuous, you might come across the Predator Gas-Powered Earth Auger, which retails for $224.99 at Harbor Freight. It's a product that has proven to be consistently popular with buyers, scoring an average rating of 4.6 out of five stars from over 5,400 reviews on the retailer's website.
Among those reviewers, 94% said that they were happy to recommend the auger. In a review of the tool, YouTuber HEPPY Lifestyle also came away impressed, although he highlighted a few drawbacks. One of his complaints was that the auger emitted a strong plastic smell during use, even after several weeks. Another was that the auger was only of limited usefulness when it came to churning up rocky ground, with hand tools still being necessary to dig deeper through rocky layers.
How powerful is the Harbor Freight auger?
It isn't without its limitations, then, but the auger still offers plenty of power for its price. Its 52cc engine churns out a maximum two horsepower and delivers 45 ft-lb of torque, and it can reach a theoretical maximum speed of 320 RPM. To keep it running smoothly, the engine will need the right mix of fuel and oil, which needs to be mixed at a 50:1 ratio. Keeping an eye on the tool's fuel level is also straightforward thanks to the semi-transparent fuel tank.
The auger ships with a 31-inch drill bit, but for buyers looking to drill deeper holes, Harbor Freight also sells a 21-inch extension shaft for the tool for $37.99. The bit measures six inches in diameter. It shouldn't be too difficult to haul around on longer jobs, since the dry tool only weighs 20 lb.
However, buyers with back problems or limited mobility might want to think carefully before buying the tool, since a common complaint highlighted across multiple reviews is that the auger is prone to spinning suddenly when it encounters resistance. Anyone holding on to the tool's handles too tightly could find themselves thrown around with the auger if it spins, potentially injuring themselves in the process. With that in mind, the Predator auger has the potential to be one of Harbor Freight's more handy outdoor tools for the right buyer, but not everyone will find it a worthwhile investment.