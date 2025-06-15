Why Two-Stroke Engines Need Oil (Even Though They Don't Need Oil Changes)

Have you ever woken up in the middle of the night worried that you have never, ever changed the oil on your two-stroke lawnmower? Well, you can relax. A two-stroke oil change is like a left-handed screwdriver: they are both non-existent and unnecessary. Which is not to say the oil in a two-stroke engine never gets changed — it's just done differently to than in a four-stroke, and automatically.

On a four-stroke car engine, oil is changed about every 12 months or every 5,000 miles or so — even up to 15,000 miles when using synthetic oils. On a two-stroke engine, however, the oil is "changed" more than 15 times a second — and that's only at idle. When it is up and running at 10,000 rpm, oil is cycled through the two-stroke engine at more than 150 times per second. This is because this special lubricating oil is premixed with the gasoline — which is one of the fundamental differences between a two-stroke and a four-stroke engine.

Unlike a four-stroke car engine, a two-stroke engine uses up the lubricating oil as it goes. The fuel-oil mixture is sucked in through the crankcase and mostly burned up in the combustion chamber before being expelled out through the exhaust as either smoke or vapor. On the other hand, regardless of whether it is gas or diesel, a four-stroke engine burns as little oil as possible. Fresh oil is poured in through the top of the engine, then periodically drained out of the sump underneath.

