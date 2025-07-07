13 Highly-Rated Harbor Freight Products That Aren't Tools
The commercial landscape for renovations and home repairs often focuses primarily or even exclusively on the tools and materials needed to get the job done. If you're building a deck outside your home, you'll spend most of your time thinking about the wood products required to create the structure and whether or not your impact driver is powerful enough to handle the task. Demolitions require tools like sawzalls, and the installation of new cabinetry in the bedroom, kitchen, or bathroom demands leveling equipment and more.
However, there's also a whole host of accessory products to help make these tasks easier to manage. If you're installing a new light fixture in the entryway to your home, for instance, getting up to the right height is a prerequisite that can't be ignored. These kinds of products frequently get forgotten about until a user finds themselves in a bind without them. Fortunately, accessory gear doesn't have to break the bank. From suppliers like Harbor Freight, getting the equipment you need is often cost-effective and fairly straightforward. These are 13 of the most prominent accessory products from the outlet that users can't stop talking about, helping you get the gear you need while being able to count on their value and durability.
Yukon 60-Inch Three-Drawer Hardwood Workbench
One of the most important features in any workshop is a workbench. Building your own workbench is a common task for many beginner and intermediate woodworkers and renovators. However, it can be tough going to create a workbench without having an existing work surface: It's a classic chicken and egg conundrum. Buying your first workbench is a great solution to this problem. The Yukon 60-Inch Three-Drawer Hardwood Workbench is a potentially great option.
Shipping from Harbor Freight for $180, this bench features plenty of drawer space to keep your most used tools close at hand. It also offers holes in the top to support bench dogs and a shelf near the ground so that you can organize larger tools and equipment all in one area. Rounding out the workbench, you'll find a traditional vise built into the side to help tackle cutting, planing, and other tasks that come into the picture. The top measures in at over 1,200 square inches of workspace and is built from hardwood for added durability. Users offer rave reviews about the unit as well. It has garnered a 4.7 star average rating across 2,064 reviews with the vast majority coming in at 5 stars. 96% of customers recommend this item.
Franklin Four-in-One Convertible Hand Truck
If you routinely visit a storage unit to support your household organization or business operations (or even maintain a storage unit for your motorcycle or other recreational equipment), of just find yourself regularly working with heavy materials, a hand truck is an essential accessory. The Franklin four-in-one Convertible Hand Truck is a solid option from Harbor Freight. The heavy duty work carrying accessory is an adjustable cart with four positions and a weight capacity of up to 1,000 pounds.
The cart is built with an ergonomic design that makes adjusting it across each of the four layout options quick and easy. It's also comfortable to push or pull in any of the positions you might require. Users give this hand truck a 4.8 star average rating with a 98% recommendation rate. Of the 1,465 reviews it has been given, almost 1,300 of them are 5 star ratings.
Franklin 17-Foot Reach Type IA Multitask Ladder
Climbing up on the roof, addressing renovations involving crown molding or lighting solutions, and even getting into the attic or changing your point of leverage when attaching something to the wall involves the use of a ladder. It is an unavoidable inclusion in any tool collection or workshop. Everyone needs a way to get higher sometimes. You can stand on a chair, but a substitute will only get you so far.
There are plenty of options when it comes to ladders, of course. Most homeowners won't require massive, two or three segment extendable examples. Even people living in two story homes don't require enormous climbing equipment in most instances. The Franklin 17-Foot Reach Type IA Multitask Ladder is therefore a versatile option for just about any type of user. This ladder is a single piece design that features 23 total configuration settings ranging from scaffolding solutions to a classic A-frame design. This solution adds height in any scenario you might need it. Moreover, 99% of customers recommend this ladder and almost 10,500 reviewers have weighed in on its value to them, personally. The ladder owns a 4.8 star average rating with 8,682 5 star reviews accumulating in the process.
Franklin 40-Inch Lightweight Aluminum Work Platform
A work platform can be even more valuable than a ladder to a person working on home improvement projects or tackling repair jobs. Used in tandem with a ladder, it can even serve as a table or bench of sorts. These kinds of products can come in a lot of different layouts, but something like the Franklin 40-Inch Lightweight Aluminum Work Platform will provide solid coverage for all manner of needs at a great price.
The platform features nonskid rubber feet to maintain its position while in use. It allows a user to get up 20 inches off the ground on a platform measuring 12 inches by 41.5 inches. This allows for ample room to move around and more than enough surface area to support a user while maintaining space for important tools or accessory equipment like painting gear. It features a 225-pound weight capacity and naturally garners excellent reviews from users. 1,148 customers have weighed in on the solution with nearly 1,700 5 star ratings and a 4.7 star average. As is the case with every other tool on this list, almost everyone who gave their two cents would recommend the product to others (98% in this case).
U.S. General 43x23 Inch 6-Drawer Full-Bank Service Cart
Storage options are another consistently underrated area that people overlook. The U.S. General 43x23 Inch 6-Drawer Full-Bank Service Cart is a great option for tool users seeking to bring in a major upgrade to their storage and organizational capacity. It features six drawers with a total storage space of 18,700 cubic inches and a weight limit of 1,200 pounds. That adds up to a genuinely significant storage volume that can serve many casual tool users with just a single storage addition. Comprehensive coverage in a relatively compact build is a big deal for many people looking to expand their tool collection while still keeping everything organized and neatly contained.
The service cart features an integrated power port that helps maintain coverage for charging even while the lid is closed. It sits on locking swivel casters measuring 5 inches to deliver mobility even when the cart is fully loaded up to its capacity. Naturally, users rave about the durability and quality of the service card. All but a handful of the product's 1,762 reviews are 5 star ratings, rounding out to a 4.8 star average.
U.S. General 30x16 Inch 3-Shelf Steel Service Cart
It should be no surprise that the U.S. General 30x16 Inch Three-Shelf Steel Service Cart is high up there in terms of user satisfaction. Listed at Harbor Freight for $70, this storage option has garnered a 4.5 star average rating across 3,111 reviews (nearly 2,200 5 star offerings and over 600 4-star ratings make up the bulk of its feedback). The cart can handle 450-pound weight loads and features three shelves with 3½-inch deep baskets to support stable storage requirements.
The cart is set on two swiveling and two fixed rubber casters to prevent damage to or marking of the floor and it's rounded out with a tough enamel finish that resists damage to the cart itself in even demanding workshop settings. Its price and versatility combine to make this a great selection. Using it to support rebuilding tasks when working in a home auto garage might see its top shelf feature as a part bin while the lower levels organize tools. Similarly, the cart might also function admirably well as a comprehensive tool storage option to drag around with you as you tackle various needs throughout the shop.
Drummond ¾ Horsepower Submersible Sump-Effluent Pump
You might need to pump out the jacuzzi or even lower the level of the pool on a regular basis to perform maintenance and cleaning tasks, but recreational water features aren't the only things that sometimes need to be pumped out. A variety of natural disasters and weather events will also demand tools for this kind of fix. Whether you live somewhere near the coastline or have a basement included in the design of your home, water vulnerability is a common occurrence across the country. Heavy rains, seasonal storm conditions, and flooding risks combine with other environmental factors that introduce the need to pump out a sudden influx of water from your home.
The Drummond ¾ Horsepower Submersible Sump-Effluent Pump is a commercial-grade solution for tackling gray water and groundwater intrusion in places like basements, septic systems, and crawl spaces. The vortex impeller is clog-resistant and is capable of transferring gray water even with ½-inch diameter solids mixed into the solution. It's built with a cast iron construction and features a maximum head lift of 40 feet and a max flow rate of 5,400 gallons per hour. The product has only been reviewed by 65 customers, but has received a 4.7 star average rating with 53 5-star recommendations.
Predator 2-Inch 212cc Gasoline Engine Semi-Trash Water Pump
Users requiring a heavy duty option for moving significant volumes of water might consider a gasoline engine option. The Predator 2-Inch 212cc Gasoline Engine Semi-Trash Water Pump features a powerful four-stroke engine that delivers a total head lift of 91 feet and 158 GPM at maximum pumping capacity (adding up to almost 9,500 gallons per hour). The tool is powerful and features cast iron volute and impeller construction to deliver excellent durability as well. The 2-inch intake and discharge ports can handle soft solids up to ⅝-inch diameters.
Customers give it high praise. 1,854 reviewers have given it a 4.7 star average rating. The rapid speeds and other high-powered features of the pump make this a good choice for those frequently needing to drain significant volumes of water out of pools, wells, and even indoor areas like basements. It's a professional solution for significant job requirements.
Braun 12,000 Lumen Linkable LED Hanging Work Light
Some of the best work lights for mechanics and other users feature interconnectivity, major brightness, and a wide coverage area. The Braun 12,000 Lumen Linkable LED Hanging Work Light delivers on all of these fronts. It features an output radius with 360-degree coverage and can hang on anything you might have above your head. This means you can place the light wherever you need it and immediately transform visibility within the workspace. The work light features a snap lock at the top that makes it compatible with hooks, rings, and cables. It also features a 10-foot power cord with a grounded plug and power switch for maximum coverage across a range of specific needs.
Adding to its fun and functionality, this product's linkability extends its usefulness. This work light can operate in a string of up to five hanging lighting solutions to provide total illumination coverage across even a large workspace. Users agree that the product is exceedingly valuable, giving it almost 100% perfect scores. 75 of the 79 reviewers to give their feedback on the product offered up 5 star ratings, delivering a 4.9 average as a result.
Franklin 900-Pound Capacity Multipurpose Scaffold
The Franklin 900-Pound Capacity Multipurpose Scaffold isn't a workplace product that every homeowner or renovator will require. In many instances, a more basic work platform is perfectly capable of delivering exactly what you need to tackle painting jobs, light fixture replacements, and standard ceiling repair tasks. But more in-depth tasks require significant tools and solutions to get the job done right and to tackle it safely. If you're putting up new drywall or operating with partners to attack a job that requires working from a height, one basic work platform won't be enough to support the project and numerous platforms will only serve to get in the way and slow down your progress.
This is where a solution like a multipurpose scaffolding option comes into play. This Franklin product sells for $230, making it a versatile support option that won't blow your budget before you even get started. Just under 2,400 reviewers have given their opinions, offering up a 4.8 star average rating with 99% of customers recommending the workplace accessory. Durability, ease of use, and sturdiness are all key elements in the high praise it receives from users. The scaffolding can support up to 900 pounds, making it capable of carrying multiple workers and all manner of gear without issue. It features heavy duty welded steel construction with 30 height adjustments and built-in fittings to add in support systems like safety rails and toe boards.
Daytona 3-Ton Long-Reach Low-Profile Professional Floor Jack
Auto mechanics everywhere understand the value of a high quality floor Jack. The Daytona 3-Ton Long-Reach Low-Profile Professional Floor Jack features a rapid pump and can lift up to 6,000 pounds with its dual piston hydraulic system. The hardware is rust resistant and features high strength construction while the diminutive profile and long reach allow the jack to fit under most performance vehicles that may be even lower to the ground. The jack's rapid pump technology allows you to get most workloads up to the height you require in just a few pumps — with three and a half pumps commonly offering a lift height of around 2-foot clearance for even lowered high performance vehicles.
The rear swivel casters allow the jack to enjoy 360-degree mobility and added premium features like a powder-coat finish protect this product for enhanced durability over a long life of consistent use. 4,574 reviewers have weighed in on the value that the lifting solution brings to their garage, with a 4.9 star average rating and more than 4,100 5 star reviews accumulating in the process.
Daytona 3-Ton Heavy Duty Ratcheting Jack Stands
Once you have a vehicle lifted up, you'll need to keep it in the air in order to perform a variety of improvements and fixes under the hood or beneath the chassis. This is where products like the Daytona 3-Ton Heavy Duty Ratcheting Jack Stands come into play. Jack stands will allow you to secure a project car with ease. They feature a ratcheting functionality that will help you raise the vehicle even more when required or lower it down a bit if significant height isn't necessary.
These are yet another piece of workshop gear that features highly among customers who use them. 4,432 reviewers deliver a 4.9 star average rating with 99% of customers recommending the product to others. These stands can support up to 6,000 pounds and offer incredible stability. They feature solid steel body panels and welded reinforcement braces to keep your project car immobilized at height without issue. The stands can lift their load up to 16⅞ inches, while the self-locking steel ratchet bar stabilizes the height setting to allow you to get to work without issue. The product costs $50, and ships with two jack stands included in a single purchase package.
Storehouse 18-Piece Toggle Bolt Assortment
This fastening accessory isn't a workspace improver or tool-adjacent product, but it does its job incredibly well. Anyone who has attempted to hang something heavy on the wall will likely gain great value out of the Storehouse 18-Piece Toggle Bolt Assortment or something like it — I certainly have, myself. Rather than having to find a stud in order to support the hefty weight of a mirror, display shelf, or even something like a television screen, toggle bolts allow you to place your wall fixing wherever the aesthetic mood might prefer.
It's important to understand how anchoring heavy objects works. Beneath the plaster and drywall that you see when looking at a wall, the dividing feature is built with something of a bone structure — wood studs — hidden within its recesses. Traditionally, if you're going to drill into the wall to hold something heavy you'll want to anchor it to these studs, but the typical distance between studs means you'll often be limited in where you can actually hang anything. Putting a simple screw into drywall is always going to end badly with anything other than a very lightweight feature. However, toggle bolts can help with this by slipping through the drywall and anchoring to the back of the surface, spreading the load across the face. This package features 18 assorted bolts and the 299 reviewers who have weighed in on the product to give it a 4.7 star average rating.