What Size Storage Unit Do You Need For A Motorcycle?

There are numerous reasons why someone would want to take up motorcycle riding as a hobby. The bikes are fast and fun to ride, and they open the door to join a community of fellow riders from all walks of life. Not to mention, there are plenty of bikes out there under $10,000 from the best-known brands, so it can be relatively budget-friendly to get one, too. However, all of that isn't to say that riding is devoid of drawbacks. Motorcycles offer less protection on the road, repair and maintenance costs can climb, and it isn't the best mode of transportation all year round.

Whether you live in areas prone to extreme cold and snow, or extreme heat, riding a motorcycle 365 days a year just isn't feasible. You'll probably have to pack it up in your garage for a time, or, if you don't have access to one, you'll have to park it in a storage unit to protect it from the elements. It's easy to follow the tips for storing your motorcycle during the winter or scorching summer, and so is figuring out which size unit to get. Generally, a 5-foot by 10-foot unit is just fine, offering plenty of space for an average-sized bike and for you to maneuver around it if shuffling around tight spaces isn't your thing.

Alternatively, there's nothing wrong with opting for a larger unit, especially if you don't think a smaller unit would quite meet your storage needs.

