What Size Storage Unit Do You Need For A Motorcycle?
There are numerous reasons why someone would want to take up motorcycle riding as a hobby. The bikes are fast and fun to ride, and they open the door to join a community of fellow riders from all walks of life. Not to mention, there are plenty of bikes out there under $10,000 from the best-known brands, so it can be relatively budget-friendly to get one, too. However, all of that isn't to say that riding is devoid of drawbacks. Motorcycles offer less protection on the road, repair and maintenance costs can climb, and it isn't the best mode of transportation all year round.
Whether you live in areas prone to extreme cold and snow, or extreme heat, riding a motorcycle 365 days a year just isn't feasible. You'll probably have to pack it up in your garage for a time, or, if you don't have access to one, you'll have to park it in a storage unit to protect it from the elements. It's easy to follow the tips for storing your motorcycle during the winter or scorching summer, and so is figuring out which size unit to get. Generally, a 5-foot by 10-foot unit is just fine, offering plenty of space for an average-sized bike and for you to maneuver around it if shuffling around tight spaces isn't your thing.
Alternatively, there's nothing wrong with opting for a larger unit, especially if you don't think a smaller unit would quite meet your storage needs.
A larger unit could be right for you
For most motorcycle enthusiasts, there's nothing wrong with a 5-foot by 10-foot storage unit. Unlike a significantly smaller 5-foot by 5-foot one, there's plenty of space to walk around the bike and to keep a handful of motorcycle riding accessories around for easy access. Not to mention, it's more rider-friendly if you plan on taking the bike out here and there during the off-season, or going in for the odd accessory here and there. At the same time, instead going with a bigger unit could be the right move depending on your situation.
Do you have a lot of additional motorcycle gear, or even parts and tools, that you don't have room for in your living space? A motorcycle that goes beyond standard dimensions? What about a second motorcycle? If one or more of these statements apply to you, then something like a 10-foot by 10-foot storage unit or larger is definitely in your best interest. This way, your two bikes, or one bike and loads of other equipment, aren't right on top of each other, and you can get through with relative ease during the storage months. Of course, the only downside to a larger unit is the price, so it's best to do some measuring, budgeting, and shopping around before making your choice.
Other factors to consider with a motorcycle storage unit
Overall, picking the correct size of storage unit is one of the most important things to do when storing your motorcycle long-term. Still, there are a few other things to consider during this process. One of the most crucial, depending on where you live, is whether the unit is climate controlled or not. Some facilities offer these kinds of units to protect items from temperature extremes, which is key for the longevity of a motorcycle and its internal components. Though it may incur additional costs, if you live somewhere that gets incredibly cold or hot to the point where a motorcycle cover might not be enough insulation, it could be worth the investment in the long run.
For winter conditions specifically, even in a climate-controlled storage unit, winterizing your motorcycle for cold-weather storage isn't a bad idea. Doing things like giving it a good cleaning and waxing, removing the battery and storing it somewhere cool and dry, checking and refilling fluids as needed, and other maintenance tasks are key to ensure your motorcycle is in tip-top shape once the chilly months are over. Make sure to check your bike's manual as well in case there are any steps outlined by the manufacturer that most might not think of when winterizing. When it comes down to it, it's best to be thorough.
Storing your motorcycle in a storage unit isn't as simple as tossing your expensive ride in a metal box. It takes research, preparation, budgeting, and assessment of your needs to get the most out of it.