5 Harbor Freight Outdoor Power Tools That Will Come In Handy This Fall

There are many brands of pole saws on the market, but if you're looking for one that is both reliable and relatively low-cost, then the Portland 6.5 Amp 9.5-Inch Electric Pole Saw is an option to consider. It comes with a 4.7 out of 5-star rating from over 14,000 buyers. Most people liked how user-friendly the saw is; however, some did recommend emptying the oil reservoir before storing it away due to possible leaking.

For $59.99, this pole saw is fairly straightforward. Using the telescoping feature, it can extend from 6 feet to 8 feet 10 inches with a 9 ½-inch bar. It also has a low kickback. Although this electric pole saw does run off a power cord, you'll have constant running power.

The attached cord, however, is only 13 inches, so you'll need to purchase your own outdoor extension cord. For safety reasons and to ensure you're using the correct extension cord for this tool's 6.5-amp power level, the manual clearly states to use 18 gauge for a 25-foot extension cord or 16 gauge for a 50-foot extension cord. If you want to go longer on your cord, refer to the manual for an accurate gauge allowance.