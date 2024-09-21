5 Harbor Freight Outdoor Power Tools That Will Come In Handy This Fall
Though fall time is great for frolicking in pumpkin patches, drinking hot apple cider, and enjoying your outdoor setup in comfortable temperatures, the outdoor chores start to change, especially to prepare for the upcoming colder months. Tree branches need clearing and the leaves will need to be gathered and disposed of so they don't kill your grass. Instead of doing all of this by hand, though, why not opt for some affordable power tools.
Harbor Freight sells many power tools from in-house brands like Bauer and Portland. Among the store's tool options, there are outdoor tools that can make doing yard work for the fall much easier, and honestly, help make you more productive. Imagine using a log splitter instead of having to cut your own timber for the fireplace. It would be quicker and potentially fun to use. Based on positive reviews and seasonal necessities, here are five Harbor Freight outdoor power tools that will come in handy this fall. Our methodology will be further explained at the end of this article.
Portland 6.5 Amp 9.5-Inch Electric Pole Saw
There are many brands of pole saws on the market, but if you're looking for one that is both reliable and relatively low-cost, then the Portland 6.5 Amp 9.5-Inch Electric Pole Saw is an option to consider. It comes with a 4.7 out of 5-star rating from over 14,000 buyers. Most people liked how user-friendly the saw is; however, some did recommend emptying the oil reservoir before storing it away due to possible leaking.
For $59.99, this pole saw is fairly straightforward. Using the telescoping feature, it can extend from 6 feet to 8 feet 10 inches with a 9 ½-inch bar. It also has a low kickback. Although this electric pole saw does run off a power cord, you'll have constant running power.
The attached cord, however, is only 13 inches, so you'll need to purchase your own outdoor extension cord. For safety reasons and to ensure you're using the correct extension cord for this tool's 6.5-amp power level, the manual clearly states to use 18 gauge for a 25-foot extension cord or 16 gauge for a 50-foot extension cord. If you want to go longer on your cord, refer to the manual for an accurate gauge allowance.
Portland 14 Amp 1 ½-Inch Capacity Corded Electric Chipper Shredder
Though customer ratings are important, sometimes a lower rating is the result of people having higher expectations for a tool than what it was designed for. The Portland 14 Amp 1 ½-Inch Capacity Corded Electric Chipper Shredder has a mere 3.8 out of 5 stars, but upon further research in the comment section, the low rating is obscure. Many people have positive notes about this tool. Overall, it's good for those with smaller yards who are more concerned with shredding smaller debris like leaves and twigs. One reviewer clearly states that you need to have the right expectations for this tool — it's not meant to chew up full branches.
This shredder has a 7-inch two-blade design that will tear up your leaves and twigs, and according to the product description, it can process up to 1 ½-inch diameter tree limbs. The cutting process has a max speed of 4,300 rpm and runs at 14 amps — make sure to use the proper extension cord for this tool as well. It also comes with a high-impact push stick to keep your hands at a safe distance from the blades. You can purchase this electric chipper shredder for $129.99.
Bauer 20V Cordless 96 MPH 338 CFM Jet Fan Blower
Leaf blowers are one of the most popular power tools to use during the fall, and Harbor Freight sells a few different ones with various power capabilities from multiple brands. The Bauer 20V Cordless 96 MPH 338 CFM Jet Fan Blower is a popular option due to being part of the Bauer battery line. This power tool only weighs 5.3 pounds and has an airspeed of 96 mph to quickly gather leaves and blow dirt from your walkways.
This blower has a 4.6 out of 5-star rating from over 2,000 buyers and has a 95% recommendation score. Many wrote about how pleased they were with the blower — one user said they were able to blow 24 tarps of leaves out of their garden with ease.
Some do say that it can be a bit underpowered; however, that opinion is most likely based on the size of the job. A huge task may need a more powerful blower. You can purchase this blower for $49.99. At the time of writing this article, there was an Inside Track Club Membership discount going on, dropping the price down to $39.99.
Central Machinery 12 Amp 5 Ton Electric Log Splitter
If one of your fall chores is to gather firewood for the winter, then a log splitter is probably a good tool to have on your list. Harbor Freight sells its Central Machinery 12 Amp 5 Ton Electric Log Splitter for $299.99. It comes with a grip handle and 6-inch wheels to easily move it across the yard. It uses a 5-ton force to split pieces of wood up to 10 inches in diameter. However, be advised that with harder wood the tool may need more than one round to completely split the log.
This log splitter got a 4.6 out of 5-star rating from over 1,800 buyers and comes with a 94% recommendation rating. One person said that they tried it with 20-inch diameter logs, and it cut through them like a champ. Though, the manufacturer does not recommend this, so it could make your 90-day warranty invalid if it breaks. Additionally, some consumers make the point that for what this tool can do, it's more cost-effective to purchase a wood splitter instead of renting one if you plan to use it every year.
Bauer 2000 PSI Max Performance Electric Pressure Washer
Decks, porches, and sidewalks can collect grime during the summer months. So, before the winter season comes and starts dumping snow, you may want to consider pressure washing the walkways around your home so they don't become slippery. The Bauer 2000 PSI Max Performance Electric Pressure Washer is a popular choice among Harbor Freight consumers given that it has a 4.4 out of 5-star rating from over 2,100 users as well as a 91% recommendation score. Many of the reviewers are impressed with the quality of the pressure washer and how easy it is to set up. Some even rave about the soap dispenser working as it should.
This pressure washer can generate up to 2,000 psi of water pressure at a 1.3 gallons per minute (GPM) flow rate. It comes with a metal spray wand, a 25-foot hose, and four quick-connect nozzles. Additionally, there are two 10-inch wheels to easily maneuver it as you do the job. It also has a power cord length of 35 feet. You can purchase this electric pressure washer for $199.99 — it had an Insider Track Club price of $169.99 at the time of writing.
Our methodology for selecting these Harbor Freight power tools
The research done for this article to choose the listed power tools started with a thorough look through of all of Harbor Freight's outdoor power tools. Among those tools, we selected the types we believed would be the most useful for chores around the yard during the fall time. We also took user reviews and prices into consideration to make sure that each tool was highly rated and adequately affordable for the job that the tool provides. All but one tool has at least a 4.4 out of 5-star rating — the one that has a bit of a lower rating still has many positive reviews.
However, we do encourage you to look at other Harbor Freight brands for some of these tools. For example, if you're investing in a Bauer power tool, like the aforementioned blower, then you may consider staying within the same battery line and purchasing the brand's pole saw as well. This will allow you to build a battery collection that can be used for multiple tools.