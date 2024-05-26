6 Harbor Freight Finds To Boost Your Outdoor Setup

Having a nice outdoor space to work and relax is a luxury, but it comes with some hazards and annoyances, including pesky mosquitoes and other bugs. While there are options to passively kill or dissuade these pests from coming near your patio, some will still find a way to buzz by your ear or near your food. That's why it's a good idea to keep an Electronic Fly and Insect Swatter on hand, as it's one of the best bug-busting gadgets you can use at home. When you see an insect you don't want around, you can swiftly and efficiently take care of it yourself.

It's simple to use, with the only control being a power switch. Once it's on, the swatter uses a DC charge to quickly zap any bugs that come into contact with its wide surface area. It's shaped like a tennis racquet, so it's easy to handle as well. Plus, you can eliminate mosquitoes and work on your tennis serve at the same time!

The device weighs just half a pound, so you won't struggle with it, and since it's powered by two D-size batteries, you can take it anywhere you want. An indicator light shows when it's powered on, so you don't have to worry about accidentally setting it off or draining its batteries. It's also extremely affordable. The Electronic Fly and Insect Swatter costs just $4.99 at Harbor Freight, where it has a 4.3 user score based on over 6,200 customer reviews.