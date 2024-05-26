6 Harbor Freight Finds To Boost Your Outdoor Setup
It's always a fantastic feeling when we emerge from the ice grip of winter into the warmth of spring and summer, but for a lot of homeowners, it's a double-edged sword, because that means it's time to get your yard ready for the summer. If you want to boost your outdoor setup, you should be doing more than just keeping the grass trimmed and the weeds managed. There are many different kinds of accessories, furniture, and appliances that you can outfit your yard or patio with to make it a more pleasant and convenient part of your home — one that's perfect for relaxing, working, or inviting guests to enjoy.
In addition to lawn and garden tools, Harbor Freight sells many such accessories and gear. While some Harbor Freight products will elevate your camping trip and other outdoor activities, others are much better suited for a permanent spot in your backyard. Here are six Harbor Freight finds to boost your outdoor setup, based on positive reviews from hundreds, if not thousands, of the customers who've purchased and used them. More information on how these items were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.
Luminar Outdoor Solar Dragonfly LED String Lights
String lights are an innovative and affordable way to add light and style to your outdoor setup. Just a few of these lights can provide extra illumination in the evening, and decorate your patio in the same way many outdoor bistros and resorts do — adding a touch of class to your home's exterior. Harbor Freight sells Luminar Outdoor Solar Dragonfly LED String Lights that feel organic and can add a nature aesthetic to your yard.
The set is popular with Harbor Freight customers, and it has a 4.4 out of 5 average user score from over 1,650 reviews. Not only do they look great, but they're extremely affordable — the Luminar Outdoor Solar Dragonfly LED String Lights cost just $6.99 for a set of 10 lights. You wouldn't have to spend much to fill your entire yard with illuminated dragonflies. The LED lights are warm and white, and they're solar-powered, so you won't need to run an extension cord to your house. The included solar panel can fully recharge in six to eight hours, and the lights last for up to eight hours on a full charge.
Electronic Fly and Insect Swatter
Having a nice outdoor space to work and relax is a luxury, but it comes with some hazards and annoyances, including pesky mosquitoes and other bugs. While there are options to passively kill or dissuade these pests from coming near your patio, some will still find a way to buzz by your ear or near your food. That's why it's a good idea to keep an Electronic Fly and Insect Swatter on hand, as it's one of the best bug-busting gadgets you can use at home. When you see an insect you don't want around, you can swiftly and efficiently take care of it yourself.
It's simple to use, with the only control being a power switch. Once it's on, the swatter uses a DC charge to quickly zap any bugs that come into contact with its wide surface area. It's shaped like a tennis racquet, so it's easy to handle as well. Plus, you can eliminate mosquitoes and work on your tennis serve at the same time!
The device weighs just half a pound, so you won't struggle with it, and since it's powered by two D-size batteries, you can take it anywhere you want. An indicator light shows when it's powered on, so you don't have to worry about accidentally setting it off or draining its batteries. It's also extremely affordable. The Electronic Fly and Insect Swatter costs just $4.99 at Harbor Freight, where it has a 4.3 user score based on over 6,200 customer reviews.
Jackery Explorer 290 Portable Power Station
If you're lucky enough to work from home and live in an area with nice enough weather, why not work outside and get some fresh air while you earn a living? Rather than drag an extension cord across your lawn to keep your computer and other equipment powered, it's a good idea to invest in a sizable power bank, such as the Jackery Explorer 290 Portable Power Station. Jackery has made a name for itself with its quality generators and power banks, which is why it also makes for a perfect accessory for car camping. You can charge equipment and mobile devices for work, and power gear such as coolers and wireless speakers for patio parties and other leisure activities.
The Jackery 290 can continuously output 200 watts (with a 400W peak), and can fully charge a MacBook Pro four times or a smartphone 29 times, or run a small fridge for 19 hours or a 60W television for over four hours. If you're truly off-grid, you can recharge the Jackery using solar power, and it has a built-in MPPT module that constantly monitors solar panels' voltage and current output, which can help increase recharging efficiency by up to 23%. Plus, the compact unit weighs less than seven pounds and is built with a durable handle, making it easy to carry around. The Jackery Explorer 290 Portable Power Station costs $199.99 at Harbor Freight, where it has an impressive 4.8 customer score, based on over 700 reviews. Unfortunately, though, it's only available in-store.
Magnesium Fire Starter
A fire pit or outdoor fireplace can really turn your outdoor setup from good to great, but you'll need a way to light the fire. While you could use matches or a barbecue lighter, you might be better off buying an inexpensive Magnesium Fire Starter. For one thing, you won't litter your yard with spent matches or have a plastic lighter ruin your otherwise-classy decor. A Magnesium Fire Starter has a sleek, minimalist look to it that won't detract from your outdoor feng shui.
A Magnesium Fire Starter can also be a more practical choice. Magnesium shavings burn at 5,400 degrees Fahrenheit, so it can ignite damp materials. If you just had a rainstorm or your yard is still moist with morning dew, you won't need to struggle to get your fire going with this product, which comprises a full-length flint and a serrated blade edge to produce magnesium shavings. It works just as well in windy conditions as it does in wet, and can be used to start dozens of fires before you need to buy a new one. The Magnesium Fire Starter costs just $1.99 at Harbor Freight, where it has a 4.5 out of 5 score based on over 2,300 customer ratings. Of course, if you live in a dry, calm climate, you might want to just use a barbecue lighter because it's easier — but where's the fun in that?
Luminar Outdoor Color Changing LED String Lights
There are many kinds of string lights that you can purchase to boost your outdoor setup, but most are only available in white. If you're looking to add some flavor to your nighttime aesthetic, you should consider buying Luminar Outdoor Color Changing LED String Lights. They come in four different hues (white, red, blue, or green) and can produce 13 light patterns and nine color effects, so you should be able to find the right look for the right mood. You can use the included remote to switch up the display whenever you feel like it.
The lights are outdoor-rated for bad weather, and the bulbs have a durable shatterproof design, so you won't have to worry about broken glass in your lawn. The set is sold as a strand of a dozen bulbs that uses a quarter of the electricity required by a single 60-watt incandescent bulb. The set can be connected with three other sets for 96 feet of multicolored light. If you do drape your entire yard in these gorgeous lights, it'll cost a bit, as each set is $39.99, which is pricier than some other string lights. But, you may find the multiple colors, durability, and remote control worth the extra investment. Harbor Freight customers don't seem to regret buying these lights: Luminar Outdoor Color Changing LED String Lights have a 4.3 customer score based on over 590 user reviews.
Coverpro 10-ft x 10-ft Heavy Duty Straight Leg Pop-Up Canopy
You don't need an expensive remodel to add some shade to your yard, because Harbor Freight sells an affordable Coverpro 10-ft x 10-ft Heavy Duty Straight Leg Pop-Up Canopy that can protect you and your family from the sun. It doesn't require any tools and can be set up and broken down quickly and easily. It weighs a little less than 60 pounds, so it won't be too difficult to move in and out of your shed or garage.
The canopy can be firmly planted with sturdy steel tubing and straight, three-point adjustable-height legs that give you vertical options for optimal headroom. Besides providing 100 square feet of shade, the canopy also protects itself from damaging sun rays, as it's UV-treated to prevent its bright, blue color from fading. The legs are powder coated to resist chipping, peeling, rust, and corrosion, while the canopy is water-resistant polyester fabric to prevent both fading and nasty mildew.
The Coverpro 10-ft x 10-ft Heavy Duty Straight Leg Pop-Up Canopy has a solid 4.6 out of 5 user score, averaged from over 540 Harbor Freight customers, and is available for $139.99. That's more than twice the price of Coverpro's slant-leg canopy counterpart, but that option isn't as durable or as tall, and it doesn't provide as much shade. Which one you go with will come down to your needs and budget.
How these Harbor Freight products were selected
You never want to spend your hard-earned money on products that will ultimately let you down, which is why it's great that websites and retailers like Harbor Freight showcase user reviews for their wares. By referencing the experience of customers who've purchased and used a product, you can get a much better idea of whether or not it's reliable and works as advertised.
All the Harbor Freight finds on this list have an average customer score of 4.3 out of 5 or higher. Plus, all of these scores are sourced from no less than 540 individual ratings, if not thousands more. Any outlier reviews made in bad faith (whether positively or negatively) will have little to no impact on an average user score when large bases of customer reviews such as these are referenced.
Additionally, we made an effort to find a variety of different types of Harbor Freight products that can boost your outdoor setup, rather than focusing on one specific category. Besides lighting and decor, functional products such as bug zappers, shade providers, and power sources for your devices were included, as they can all enhance your outdoor home experience in various ways.