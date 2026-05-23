12 Harbor Freight Home Improvement Tools Under $30 Worth Adding To Your Collection
Harbor Freight is a good place to shop for decent tools on a budget. A significant percentage of the store's stock is under $100, and a good share of those are under $50. For the price, you get pretty good tools that stack up fairly well against their competitors, which is more than good enough for DIY home repair, hobbies, garages, and workshops. Toss in the ability to buy these tools in-store and the lifetime warranty on all hand tools, and Harbor Freight is a pretty good spot to shop for tools on a budget.
If you can get a good number of tools for under $100 or even under $50, what can you do with a scant $30? As it turns out, quite a bit. You're mostly shopping for Harbor Freight's more budget-friendly brands like Quinn and Pittsburgh, but you can almost stock an entire toolbox for under $30 per tool. That's a lot less than most competitors, and it's worth your time to investigate if you're ready to start buying more tools.
So, if you're ready to check out some Harbor Freight tools under $30, go ahead and scroll down to get some ideas.
Pittsburgh 14-piece Combination Wrench Set
A solid set of wrenches is a good place to start for any DIYer looking to build out a toolbox. They're useful for almost every task you can think of, from replacing your toilet seat to tightening nuts and bolts on furniture. Generally speaking, combination wrenches are where it's at over something like an adjustable wrench since, in my experience at least, they're just easier to use. Pittsburgh has two such wrench sets, including a 10-piece Metric Combination Wrench Set and a 10-piece SAE Combination Wrench Set. They cost $25 each, which is honestly an excellent price for a combination wrench set.
The wrenches are fairly plain, but sometimes that's a good thing. They're made of chrome-vanadium steel, which is an industry-standard metal for hand tools, so you're not getting cheap junk. In addition, they offer 15-degree offset ends. Each kit comes with 10. The Metric has 8mm to 25mm wrenches, while the SAE covers 1/4-inch to 1-1/8-inch. Any bigger or smaller, and you're looking at more specialized wrenches most of the time anyway. You can buy whichever one you need for whatever project you're working on. Also, Harbor Freight's lifetime warranty covers both sets.
Warrior 1,500W Heat Gun
Heat guns are one of those tools you may not think about, but once you need one, there's no real substitute. I most recently used one to loosen some glue around a sink I was replacing. A little bit goes a long way here, and Harbor Freight sells the Warrior 1,500W Heat Gun for all of $20. This is a corded tool, so you don't need an extra battery, which means what you see is what you get.
What you get is a dual-temperature heat gun with a 6-foot power cord. According to the manual, the low heat mode grants you 700 degrees (Fahrenheit) of heat while the high heat mode grants 1,000 degrees. That should be enough for most tasks like heat-shrinking electrical connectors, loosening tape and glue, disinfecting things, and loosening old bolts and screws. User reviews are quite positive with this one, with most people using it for anything from making fishing lures to removing headlight covers.
That's not half bad for $20. However, do make sure you read the manual, as things that get that hot can be rather dangerous, both due to fire risks and toxic fumes.
Pittsburgh 22-Piece Screwdriver Set
A proper set of screwdrivers can be useful for many reasons. In fact, screwdrivers are among the most essential tools in a budding toolkit, and you often find them in premade toolkits. Harbor Freight has multiple screwdriver sets for under $30. For this list, we chose the Pittsburgh 22-piece Screwdriver Set. It's a fairly versatile set that covers a lot of areas and should work for just about anything you'd need to deal with in everyday repairs or hobbies.
The 22-piece set comes with seven Phillips screwdrivers in varying sizes, eight flathead screwdrivers in varying sizes, four star screwdrivers, two square drivers, and one double-ended screwdriver with one flathead and one Phillips. They're made of chrome-vanadium steel, and each one (except the double-sided one) comes with a nonslip grip for easier handling. Each screwdriver is also marked for easy identification. This should cover everything unless you need a highly specialized screwdriver for specific work.
If you don't want the star or square drivers, this Quinn 15-piece Screwdriver Set is another potential option. This one comes with only flathead and Phillips screwdrivers in varying sizes, with thicker flathead screwdrivers than the Pittsburgh set in case you need something more heavy-duty.
U.S. General Mini Steel Toolbox
The mini toolbox experienced a craze of sorts in 2024, becoming one of the most coveted accessories for just about anything from makeup to tools, hobby items, and supplies. It's still perfectly functional as just a regular toolbox, and you can get them at Harbor Freight for under $30. The U.S. General Mini Steel Toolbox retails for $19, and that's quite a lot of value for something so small and handy. It comes in six colors, including some vibrant ones like green, purple, and blue, or you can get it in black or gray if you want something that blends better into the background.
These toolboxes are small but supremely functional. You get two drawers and a top that flips open, giving you three total storage compartments. The drawers close with a magnetic mechanism, and each compartment has a nonslip liner. You can put virtually anything in here, but arguably the best option is your smaller tools and items that wouldn't fit nicely in a full-size toolbox, like box cutters, nuts and bolts, scissors, and things like that.
These compete with similar mini toolboxes from Kobalt at Lowe's but are actually a few dollars cheaper, making U.S. General a better choice for budget shoppers.
Bauer 20V Cordless 6-inch Orbital Polisher
Believe it or not, you can actually get some power tools for under $30 from Harbor Freight. This is surprising since even budget brands like Ryobi often sell their extensive power collection for more than that. A good example of this is the Bauer 20V Cordless 6-inch Orbital Polisher. These things are most often used for automotive detailing, but you can use them to clean and polish loads of other stuff. It goes for $20, but does not come with a Bauer battery to power it.
Bauer has a few of these power tools on sale for under $30, including this orbit sander with dust bag, this sheet sander, and this inflator that works up to 160 PSI. The reviews on those tools are largely positive, and the tools seem to work as designed. It's a pretty decent way to pile up some power tools on the cheap, and while these tools are a little niche, the lower prices help when it comes to value.
The only caveat is that you need a Bauer battery and charger to make them work, and those are priced well north of $30. So, these products all have an asterisk since you need the batteries to make them truly under $30.
Warrior 6-Amp Reciprocating Saw
As a DIY homeowner, I can attest that the reciprocating saw is probably the second most useful power tool outside of the humble power drill. You can cut almost anything with this thing, provided that you have the appropriate blade. That includes wood, pipe, plastic, and even some metals. After all, they call it a Sawzall because it saws all. You can pick up one from Harbor Freight in the form of the Warrior 6-amp Variable-Speed Reciprocating Saw for $28. This is a corded power tool, so you don't need a battery to run one.
This one is pretty basic, but it'll get the job done. It comes with a keyless blade system that makes swapping out blades faster along with a lock-on switch on the variable-speed trigger so you can keep cutting without pushing the trigger down the whole time. It also has a rotating head that lets you cut from different angles without having to twist the whole saw. Customer reviews agree that this little saw does the trick, with one customer stating that they remodeled a whole bathroom with it. That's probably more than most people will do with it.
Pittsburgh 11-Piece Saw Set
If sawing things manually is more your style, you can easily find hacksaws and similar tools at Harbor Freight for under $30. For the sake of simplicity, the Pittsburgh 11-piece Multi-Use Saw Set is a pretty good place to start. This $20 kit provides a 12-inch hacksaw, a 10-inch mini hacksaw, and a 6-inch drywall saw. The trio should help you cut just about anything you'd need for a home repair, including wood, pipe, and your actual wall if you need to get in there for repairs.
In addition to the three saws, the kit comes with eight replacement blades. Pittsburgh says that they come with different tooth configurations for various materials, so you can swap them out depending on what you're cutting. The 12-inch hacksaw also comes with 45- and 90-degree settings so you can cut at an angle. Customer reviews are also quite positive, with customers commenting on the value proposition of getting three saws and eight replacements for $20.
It also helps that you can get a replacement set of 12-inch hacksaw blades for about $7 from Harbor Freight, so you can get the hacksaws and even more replacements while still keeping it under $30.
Quinn ⅜-inch Socket and Ratchet Set
A good ratchet and socket set will last you for years and be useful in a metric ton of tasks around the house, including automotive, furniture construction, and any number of home repairs. Most ratchet and socket sets you'll find online are north of $30, and sometimes well over $100 or even $200. Harbor Freight sells the Quinn 3/8-inch Socket and Ratchet Set for a scant $29. This 21-piece set comes with a ratchet and 20 sockets that are triple-coated in chrome to help fight off corrosion and rusting.
The socket sizes are quite common. SAE sockets range from 5/16-inch up to 7/8-inch, while the metric sockets start at 10mm and go up to 22mm. That should cover most things. Anything smaller or larger usually requires a specialized set of tools. Since 3/8-inch is a standard size, you can also add more sockets over time to cover whatever this kit doesn't cover.
There is some clarification here. If you're looking for something strong enough to change a tire, you'll probably want a good torque wrench and sockets that fit those. You won't get that from 3/8-inch, but for most common household tasks, it'll work just fine.
Doyle Electrician's Multipurpose Pliers
A good pair of pliers can go a long way, and you don't have to spend much money to get one. There are a variety of pliers for a variety of uses, including those made specifically for electrical work. Harbor Freight has the Doyle Electricians Multipurpose Pliers for $22, and it's about as good a set as you'll ever need for DIY work and probably even some pro work. These pliers are specifically made for electrical wiring and have wire cutters in varying gauge sizes and a long nose for grabbing and manipulating wire. As someone who has installed electrical outlets at home, I can tell you that a long nose is nice to have.
The cutters support 8-to-18-gauge solid wire and 10-to-20-gauge stranded wire. On top of grabbing stubborn wires, the nose is also good for crimping various electrical connectors. In short, there are few household electrical tasks these little guys can't handle. Customers agree, with most reviews being highly positive and a few stating that they'd take these Doyle pliers over Icon, which is Harbor Freight's top-of-the-line brand, while others say that it fills enough roles to not need to carry extra tools.
Pittsburgh Pry Bar Set
It's no secret that people will often abuse their largest flathead screwdriver, using it as an ad hoc pry bar when the situation calls for it. I am also guilty of this. You can alleviate needing to use the wrong tool for the job by simply buying some pry bars, which you can do for under $30 at Harbor Freight. In fact, you can get more than one. The Pittsburgh 4-piece Pry Bar Set costs all of $17 and includes four pry bars of various sizes.
The sizes include an 8-inch, 12-inch, 18-inch, and 24-inch crowbar, each made with carbon steel with a powder-coated finish. Unlike flathead screwdrivers, crowbars can handle hundreds of pounds of force without breaking, and the number only goes up when you use a larger crowbar. They're probably not everyday use tools for most people, but at $17, it's hard to argue against having a set of these at home for when you do need them. Customers seem generally satisfied after putting the pry bars through their paces, with thousands of positive reviews. Even if you do break one, these are covered by a lifetime warranty, so you can always just get a new one.
Quinn Pliers Set
The more types of pliers you have, the better. This is because pliers have a variety of uses, and various designs made for those uses. For example, slip-joint pliers are often used for essentially any occasion where you need to pull, yank, twist, or bend something. Needle nose pliers are more useful for grabbing stuff in tight spaces. You don't have to choose one or the other. You can buy these things in a set. Harbor Freight has the Quinn 4-piece Pliers Set that comes with four different types of pliers, thereby filling many of your plier needs all at once.
Included is slip-joint, needle nose, diagonal pliers, and linesman pliers. These should suffice for most scenarios where pliers are useful. These are made from hardened steel, milled teeth for better grip, and hardened cutting edges to keep them sharper for longer. They're also covered by a lifetime warranty, which is always nice. These are a fairly basic set of pliers, so if you do something specialized, you'll probably want something more suited to the task. However, for basic stuff, it's good to have a set like this around in case you need them.
Pittsburgh 60-piece Tool Set
The list above has tons of tools, but you can buy many of them all at once if you get a full tool set. These are useful if you don't want to spend a ton of money on tools and only need the basics for things like home repair, putting together furniture, and stuff like that. Somewhat surprisingly, Harbor Freight does have whole tool sets for under $30, including the Pittsburgh 60-piece Tool Set. You won't get every tool you'll ever need, but this is an excellent starter kit for someone who has no tools at all.
It comes with quite a lot of tools, including two pliers, a hammer, an adjustable wrench, a screwdriver bit set, a measuring tape, hex keys, nut drivers, and a torpedo level, among other things. Many of these tools are ones that you'll use over and over again, so the value proposition is definitely there, even if Pittsburgh pads it out a bit with all those hex keys. A carrying case is also included, and the tools are covered by Harbor Freight's lifetime warranty for hand tools.
There is a second Pittsburgh tool set with 53 pieces for $20. That one includes a ratchet and sockets, which the 60-piece set doesn't have. Pick your poison. Either tool set is a steal for under $30.
How we chose these Harbor Freight tools
The goal here was to find tools that cost under $30 and will actually function and do the job. After all, poor quality tools do exist for under $30, but if they're too low quality to use, then why would you buy them? The first thing we did was find a list of tools from Harbor Freight for under $30.
This was rather simple since Harbor Freight has a ton of them. From there, we chose tools that you might actually use. We could've recommended this 24-inch pipe wrench, but few people actually use a pipe wrench outside of plumbers. From there, each tool had to have at least 25 reviews and a 4.0 rating. Most of the tools above have hundreds or even thousands of reviews and a 4.5 rating.
Finally, we prioritized DIYers over professionals. Pros generally need something a bit higher up the food chain, and you usually can't find tools like that for under $30. The above tools will work just fine for DIYers or hobbyists, where budget plays a significant role in tool purchases.