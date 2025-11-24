These Pliers Have More Functions Than You'll Know What To Do With
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
More often than not, there isn't much to a hand tool. It's pretty evident that there's only a small few functions to a screwdriver, wrench, or ratchet, with their intention being to handle highly specific tasks with ease. With that said, not all hand tools currently on the market are so one-note. There are some that are marketed as helpful in a bevy of situations, making a case that they deserve a spot in your toolbox for more reasons than one. Case in point, the hybrid pliers from Klein Tools, a company with several toolbox-worthy tools, that combines the functions of several hand tools into one.
These pliers are advertised as being able to handle a few different tasks, like stripping, grabbing, and twisting wires, pulling flat steel fish tape, specifically the 1/8-inch or 1/4-inch varieties, and crimp ingnon-insulated connectors, lugs, and terminals. The listing also states that 6-32 and 8-32 bolt shearing are possibilities with this set of pliers as well. Additionally, these pliers come equipped with full length, induction-hardened cutting knives intended to break through harder, more stubborn wire.
This covers the long and short of what these Klein hybrid pliers are capable of according to the company behind them. Still, there's more to this tool than purely what each unit is advertised as being able to handle. What do the folks who've given these pliers an honest shot have to say about them and their ability to help out on the job?
How Klein customers feel about these hybrid pliers
There are multiple retailers that currently have these Klein Tools pliers up for sale, allowing many to give them a try. Looking over the customer assessments on websites such as Lowe's, Home Depot, and beyond, it becomes clear how well these pliers have performed at their roughly $50 price point.
On the Lowe's website, user Jvcoo7 gave these pliers a glowing endorsement, writing, "I used this tool for about 2 years till I miss placed it. I was working on different systems and having this tool made it easier not to carry a stripper, crimper and pliers." They added that had it not been for retirement, they would've purchased replacements. Kevin L. also left a positive review on the Lowe's listing, praising the sharp cutting edge and lightweight nature of these pliers. At the time of publication, there aren't any written reviews from Home Depot purchasers, but they do have a perfect five out of five star rating.
Moving over to the Reddit tool community, Klein's hybrid pliers continue to receive positivity from purchasers. "Apprentice has them and says he loves them. Super quick for cutting in plugs, switches, and lights," wrote u/ithinarine in a thread about them, while u/Omniraz shared they have wired entire houses with this plier set. Still, there are some issues users have brought up. In the case of u/TheREALStallman, they noted that they can have trouble opening and closing even with use. Others observed that they're rather large and bulky for what's usually needed for plier-heavy jobs.
Though imperfect, it seems most customers are happy with Klein's hybrid pliers. Whether this tool from one of the best hand tool brands around is deserving of a spot in your toolbox, however, is for you to decide.