These Pliers Have More Functions Than You'll Know What To Do With

More often than not, there isn't much to a hand tool. It's pretty evident that there's only a small few functions to a screwdriver, wrench, or ratchet, with their intention being to handle highly specific tasks with ease. With that said, not all hand tools currently on the market are so one-note. There are some that are marketed as helpful in a bevy of situations, making a case that they deserve a spot in your toolbox for more reasons than one. Case in point, the hybrid pliers from Klein Tools, a company with several toolbox-worthy tools, that combines the functions of several hand tools into one.

These pliers are advertised as being able to handle a few different tasks, like stripping, grabbing, and twisting wires, pulling flat steel fish tape, specifically the 1/8-inch or 1/4-inch varieties, and crimp ingnon-insulated connectors, lugs, and terminals. The listing also states that 6-32 and 8-32 bolt shearing are possibilities with this set of pliers as well. Additionally, these pliers come equipped with full length, induction-hardened cutting knives intended to break through harder, more stubborn wire.

This covers the long and short of what these Klein hybrid pliers are capable of according to the company behind them. Still, there's more to this tool than purely what each unit is advertised as being able to handle. What do the folks who've given these pliers an honest shot have to say about them and their ability to help out on the job?