12 Dangerous Harbor Freight Tools You Should Never Use Without Reading The Manual First

It should come as no surprise that the high-powered, sharp, and heavy tools that people use to build and repair the infrastructure we use in our daily lives can cause a lot of injuries. Hundreds of thousands of people per year are injured by tools, and yes, these accidents can even cause death in some extreme cases. Many people have stories about themselves or loved ones getting injured by a tool. In my case, my stepfather lost part of his thumb to a table saw in the late 2010s, and lord knows I've cut and banged myself with plenty of tools before.

In general, most of these injuries can be prevented with proper safety precautions, which includes the usual stuff like paying attention, wearing eye protection, and keeping your fingers clear of the tool. However, there are tool-specific safety precautions that you may not know about, and the best place to find information about that is in the instruction manual.

Simple stuff like hand tools generally doesn't need a manual since they're self-explanatory. They cause loads of injuries, but you can avoid most of them with basic safety precautions. Other tools are a bit more complicated and can cause injury if you don't know how to use them. So, here is a list of tools where reading the manual may save you a trip to the emergency room.