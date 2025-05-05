Are Woodworking Routers Dangerous? What To Know Before Cutting

With any tool that uses bits, it's crucial to make sure it is properly secured before using it. Those who are concerned about operating a wood router may have heard horror stories about a loose bit flying out of the tool during use. One beginner (via Reddit) explained their trouble with a bit, "The first time I used it [the bit] flew out and got stuck in the wood. Now I'm terrified to use it again." In order to avoid this, you'll need to properly tighten the collet (the router part that pinches down on the bit) so the bit is held firmly in place. Many routers require two wrenches to secure the bit, and simply squeezing them together should be tight enough. You don't want to overtighten, as it could damage the collet.

Advertisement

Obviously, one of the most significant risks with a wood router is the bit coming into contact with your fingers. One of the ways this can occur is not actually during cutting, but when adjusting or swapping out the bit. Fortunately, there is an easy way to prevent the tool from accidentally powering on, and that's to unplug it. While it may not be as convenient to unplug the tool every time you make adjustments, it's worth it to avoid finger and hand injuries. But remember to verify the router is turned off before you plug it back in.