10 Mistakes People Make When Using Power Tools (And How To Avoid Them)

Think of torque as your tool's muscle power. It's the force that causes an object to rotate, usually measured in either foot-pounds (ft-lbs) or inch-pounds (in-lbs). The higher the number, the more twisting force your tool delivers. But more muscle isn't always better. The sweet spot between "Will this ever loosen?" and "Oops, now it's never coming out" is narrower than you may think.

Your lightweight cordless drill might top out around 80 ft-lbs (960 in-lbs), perfect for assembling furniture but utterly useless for wrestling with frozen trailer hitch bolts. Meanwhile, that beefy ½-inch impact gun laughing from your toolbox can deliver up to 1,000 ft-lbs (12,000 in-lbs) without breaking a sweat. And well, that's way more than enough to snap grade-8 bolts like pretzel sticks if you're not careful.

So, what's a DIYer to do? It all comes down to choosing the right tool for the job. Simply put, smart operators play matchmaker between the tool and the torque specs for each fastener. For example, a cabinet hinge might need the finesse of a drill's adjustable clutch, set just high enough to seat screws without crushing the particle board. Suspension components demand the brute force of an impact wrench, but with the discipline to stop as soon as it feels snug. And for the love of all things threaded, your delicate aluminum engine parts deserve hand-tightening plus a precise quarter turn, not your impact driver's ugga-dugga setting.

