Can A Check Engine Light Go Away On Its Own?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The check engine light is one of those dashboard warning lights drivers dread to see suddenly come on in the middle of driving. First-time car owners may even panic at the sight of this light indicator illuminating, thinking that their car's about to shut down or go into limp home mode. Since the engine is the most vital part of a car, it's understandable for people to assume the worst once the check engine light appears. However, there are actually many reasons for this warning light to go off, including problems with the engine itself or the emission system. In many cases, the culprit could also just be a loose or broken gas cap.

Advertisement

A steady check engine light usually indicates a less serious problem, so you can still drive the car until it is fixed. However, even a minor issue, like a loose cap, needs to be addressed as quickly as possible, not only to switch off the warning light but also to ensure the car's optimum performance. Dashboard warning lights are supposed to stay on until the issue that triggered them is resolved.

Interestingly, a check engine light can indeed go away on its own. When this happens, it does not necessarily mean the issue has been resolved. Instead, the car's computer may have failed to detect the problem during a diagnostic scan, which happens every time the engine is switched on. It does take a few drive cycles and scans before the system disables the check engine light on its own.

Advertisement