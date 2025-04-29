Woodworking Clamps: Which One Is Also Known As A Speed Clamp? (And What Is It Used For?)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Woodworking is a trade or hobby that requires just a few basic tools to get started. Anyone with a saw, a hammer, a few chisels, and a handful of optional tools can at least make a start on a project. One of the most useful tools to add to this list is a clamp. Clamps come in a variety of flavors and can be used for everything from sawing to gluing, and sooner or later, anyone who tackles woodworking jobs is going to need one. Perhaps one of the most useful and versatile of these is the speed clamp.

Advertisement

The speed clamp moniker comes from the tool's fast-acting sliding jaw, which allows you to position and lock the jaw in the blink of an eye. Because the jaws and bar resemble the letter F, manufacturers and catalogs usually label it an F‑clamp, but you'll also see "bar clamp" and "speed clamp" used interchangeably. Regardless of what you call them, speed clamps — like the Jorgensen bar clamp — are an incredibly useful addition to any woodworking tool kit. They don't break the bank either, and could easily be included on our list of woodworking tools for under $50.