What Makes The Table Saw One Of The Most Nerve-Racking Tools For Even Pros To Use

One look at a table saw, and it's not hard to understand why some may be apprehensive when working with it. Simply put, while many power tools can be dangerous, the table saw is one of the most hazardous workshop implements you can use. This is because the operator must push material toward the blade as it cuts, placing the hands close to the business end of this tool. Push sticks or push blocks are an invaluable aid when working with a table saw, but that's not the only accessory you need to stay safe while woodworking.

According to NPR, around 30,000 injuries requiring medical intervention occur as a result of the table saw blade, and as many as 4,000 end with amputations. As if contact with the blade wasn't frightening enough, table saws can also experience kickback, where the blade can fling material at high speed back towards the operator. It's not just beginners that fall victim to this tool, but also seasoned woodworkers and contractors, who only need to get complacent or experience a bit of fatigue, to make a mistake that could jeopardize the future of their career.

To demonstrate just how devastating a table saw blade can be to an operator, YouTube Channel Blacktail Studio put together a demonstration on their video Woodworking Injuries in Slow Motion. Using a ballistic gel hand and lower arm as a human substitute, you can see just how dangerous it can actually be to work with this equipment.