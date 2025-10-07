Which Tools Are Considered 'Hand Tools' & Can Any Of Them Be Electric?

Again, a hand tool cannot be electric since its very definition is that it runs on your power, not an outlet's. The moment you add a battery or a cord, you've jumped into the world of power tools. OSHA makes a clear distinction here in its booklet, classifying power tools based on their energy source, which can be electric, pneumatic, liquid fuel, or even powder-actuated. The reason this distinction is so important comes down to danger. Power tools are considered extremely hazardous when used incorrectly and introduce a whole new set of risks. Electric tools specifically bring the threat of serious electrical burns and shocks. According to OSHA, even a tiny bit of current can cause fibrillation of the heart and death under the wrong circumstances. All this calls for mandatoryguards for any exposed moving parts and specific types of safety switches. Going for one of the best power tool brands is a step towards better safety.

That said, just because hand tools don't have a motor doesn't mean they can't injure you. OSHA states that the greatest hazards from hand tools come from misuse and improper maintenance. You should always use the right tool for the job because, for example, using a chisel as a screwdriver can cause the tip to snap off and go flying. Regular inspection is also a must. Another pro tip from OSHA is to make sure your knives and scissors are sharp, as dull tools can actually be more dangerous because they require more force and are likelier to slip. Finally, always rock the proper personal protective equipment like safety goggles and gloves.