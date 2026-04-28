12 Harbor Freight Tools Under $75 Worth Adding To Your Collection

A good set of wrenches is always welcome in a workshop or garage, and Harbor Freight is a good place to buy them. Typically, you can buy a set either in metric or imperial sizes and that should cover most bases. For $75, you can get a set of each measurement type, with the Pittsburgh Combination Wrench Set, which comes in both metric and SAE measurements. That is 28 total wrenches that should cover practically anything you would need a wrench for, and thanks to Harbor Freight's warranty policy on hand tools, both sets come with limited lifetime warranties for DIYers.

They are pretty basic wrenches, so there isn't an exhaustive list of features. Both sets are polished chrome-vanadium with 15-degree offsets on the ends. The metric set comes with 8mm to 25mm sizes, and the SAE set ranges from 1/4-inch to 1-1/8 inch. Each set is $25, so getting both costs $50, and most customer reviews say that the wrenches are of good quality, easy to clean, and good for DIY work. You could step up to the even higher quality Icon wrenches, but those cost $130 per set, so the Pittsburgh wrenches are a much better value overall.