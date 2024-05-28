5 Harbor Freight Utility & Service Carts To Help Around Your Workspace
For tool users on a budget, Harbor Freight has been a key destination. While the chain may lack the scope of competitors such as The Home Depot and Lowe's, its compact scale is much less overwhelming while still possessing a more than suitable range of products for a wide range of scenarios and skill levels. But thinking about your favorite tools is one thing — you'll also need a way to store and transport them.
Once more, Harbor Freight has you covered with its extensive line of utility and service carts. You may think that these tools are only available in one shade of gray, but that's where you'd be wrong. Utility and service carts come in a wide range of shapes, sizes, and purposes, meaning there's bound to be one out there that suits your style and functionality needs. We've gone through Harbor Freight's offerings and did our best to pick ones we felt made for the most worthwhile purchases based on each pick's versatility, user reviews, price, and more. You can learn more about or selection process at the end of this article.
Chicago Electric 286-pound Capacity Welding Cabinet
Anyone with experience in welding will tell you that the tool set needed for any given task is no joke. From protective helmets and gloves to angle grinders and magnets, it can seem overwhelming at times to keep track of such an array of heavy-duty tools. Next time you're shopping for welding accessories at your local Harbor Freight, it might be worth adding a Chicago Electric 286-pound Capacity Welding Cabinet to your list.
This heavy-duty cabinet makes an excellent choice for containing and moving about your items. Its main compartments include three drawers for your gloves, bits, and similarly small to medium-sized items, while the bottom cabinet bin is spacious enough to house your larger accessories. Its exterior contains additional storage options, with a side that possesses two hooks for holding wires and hoses and a platform for gas cylinders. Despite its heft, the cart is easy to roll about thanks to its durable steel wheels and sturdy rubber-coated handle.
It sports a 4.6 out of five-star rating average based on over 1,600 reviews from Harbor Freight shoppers. Buyers have praised its durability, easy assembly, and exceptional spaciousness. It currently sells for $189.99.
HFT 1,200-pound Capacity Steel Utility Cart with Removable Sides
When spring or summer is in full swing, you won't have as many excuses to not tend to projects outside. Whether for your own home or professional gigs, having a cart that can withstand the elements and carry a load is of utmost importance. At first glance, the HFT Steel Utility Cart from Harbor Freight may look simple, but upon seeing it in action, it becomes apparent as to why so many find this to be such a versatile tool.
With the ability to lug around 1,200 pounds, this cart can support more weight than some pickup trucks. Customers have reported carrying everything in it from stones and logs to multiple bags of soil and animal feed with ease. Its solid steel build and 13-inch pneumatic tires aid in that support capabilities, while also giving the cart a high level of durability against uneven terrain and natural elements. The cart can also be transformed in many ways for different traversing options, such as removing or placing down the walls to support wider items. It also has a handle that can removed to be attached to your tractor or ATV, and a removable bed liner. With such a wide range of functions, it's no wonder buyers have highly praised it, with a 4.6 rating average. You can currently get your hands on it for $169.99.
Haul Master 10 cu. ft. Max Trailer Cart
A good quality trailer cart can make a world of difference in your work. When looking for one, certain factors such as spacious bed, easy tilting capabilities, and sturdy tires are crucial to consider. Thankfully, the Haul Master 10 cu. ft. Max Trailer Cart from Harbor Freight more than satisfies the needs of most.
Buyers have responded positively to this trailer cart, with a 4.4 out of five-star rating average from nearly 1,700 Harbor Freight shoppers. Its 10 cubic feet bed can carry upwards of 600 pounds of material, all supported by two mighty 15.5-inch pneumatic tires that, while not the best for off-roading, are more than suitable for yard and farm work. The sheet metal that makes up the cart holds everything together nicely, although you also have the option of removing the tailgate if needed.
Keep in mind that the sheet metal is somewhat thin and prone to denting, with many recommending to add lay down some decking board or similar material on the bottom. Additionally, it's worth noting that assembly won't be quick, as the cart comes with nearly 70 bolts and screws that take considerable time to install. But once you get it up and running the way you want, this $139.99 cart doesn't disappoint.
Franklin 30-inch x 16-inch Industrial Polypropylene Service Cart
It's hard to go wrong with a trusty industrial service cart. Their simplicity gives way to a surprisingly versatile range of functions within the workplace, as is the case for the Franklin Polypropylene Service Cart that can be bought at Harbor Freight.
The cart's main two compartments are nearly 3-inches deep and wide enough to support a variety of tools and tech. In addition, the cart contains a variety of bins and cupholders near its handle for storing smaller items. Images from customer reviews on the site have shown the cart being used for a range of functions, from holding laptops and projectors for class presentations to keeping track of tools and batteries during car repairs. While a relatively lightweight cart at only a little more than 35.5 pounds, it has a surprisingly hefty weight capacity of 500 pounds. Its overall build also makes the cart easy to maneuver thanks to its four wheels, two of which stay steady while the other two rotate with ease.
These qualities and more have helped the Franklin Cart become one of the highest-rated within its category on Harbor Freight, with a 4.8 rating average from over 900 buyers. It can currently be bought for $109.99.
One Stop Gardens Rolling Work Seat with Tool Tray
For the ultimate two-in-one tool for gardeners, the One Stop Gardens Rolling Work Seat certainly stands out from the crowd. While far from the best choice for heavy-duty yard work in the same way that some of the aforementioned utility carts are, this nevertheless provides a convenient solution for most day-to-day gardening tasks.
The product gives users a comfortable place to sit while doing yard work, making it particularly useful for those with mobility issues where bending down or getting on their knees is difficult to do. The seat, which has a 300 pound weight capacity, can swivel or be locked into place while you're working, with four 10-inch pneumatic tires will roll about your garden with ease. Underneath the seat is an easily accessible wide tray that will hold your tools and gloves.
It's also one of the more affordable carts you'll find at Harbor Freight — which is saying a lot considering Harbor Freight's overall economical lineup compared to other chains — coming in at only $64.99. This, along with its 4.6 rating average, make this a hard pick to beat.
Why we chose these carts
Several factors went into considering the picks that went on this list. First and foremost was the versatility and diversity of the list as a whole. As stated at the top of this article, utility carts aren't all made the same, as you can find one for practically any service or task out there. From working in the yard or on your car to needing heavy duty or lightweight support, the variation of these items even took us by surprise while researching for this piece. When choosing what went on this list, we aimed to include as varied a lineup as possible to suit the differing needs of our readers.
Likewise, we put similar consideration when it came to cost. Given that these are all from Harbor Freight, you won't have to worry about paying an exorbitant amount for any of these, with the most expensive options still coming under $200. Still, we shot to include as wide a range of prices as possible in the hopes that our selection accommodates an assortment of budgets. Finally, we made sure that every pick on here was highly recommended by buyers. Some personal experience was taken into account, but so were customer reviews on Harbor Freights' website and YouTube, ensuring that each product gives you the best bang for your buck.