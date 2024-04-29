Who Makes Harbor Freight's Utility Trailers & How Much Do They Cost?
Over the past several decades, Harbor Freight Tools has become a veritable one-stop shop for professional builders and DIY enthusiasts hunting quality tools at a budget-friendly price. While the family-owned company's brick-and-mortar hardware stores are focused largely on offering consumers a wide variety of tools, power tools, and home improvement necessities, they've recently begun venturing into other areas of the hardware game, including offering a small line of heavy-duty utility trailers.
If you've ever eyed Harbor Freight Tools' utility trailers in-store or online, you might have noticed they are part of the Haul-Master line of equipment. Given the branding, it's understandable to question exactly who makes the utility trailers you can buy through Harbor Freight Tools. However, the Haul-Master brand is owned by Harbor Freight Tools and functions as the company's in-house front for producing trailers, cargo carriers, hand trucks, winches, and associated accessories. So, in other words, Haul-Master products are made by Harbor Freight Tools.
As it happens, Haul-Master is not the only in-house brand owned and manufactured under the Harbor Freight Tools banner, with the company also offering a vast range of products under the shingles of ICON, Pittsburgh, and Bauer, among others. But for those looking to purchase a hitch-ready trailer to transport an off-road vehicle, riding lawnmower, or other heavy cargo around town, Haul-Master is the Harbor Freight brand for you.
How much does a Harbor-Freight Utility Cart cost?
As of this writing, Harbor Freight Tools sells three different models of proper utility trailers, each boasting varying features and payload capabilities. On the low side of their offerings is the Haul-Master 1090 lb Utility Trailer, which will set you back about $400. Per its name, Haul-Master's mini utility trailer can support a load of up to 1090 lbs thanks to a three-leaf suspension, heavy-duty steel frame, and 4.8-12 tires. The frame runs 40 in. x 48 in. and is built to accommodate a plywood base and load-settling side stakes if needed, though each of those accessories is sold separately.
If you need a trailer that can carry a slightly bigger load, Haul-Master's 1195 lb ups the payload capacity more than 100 lbs. The trailer is also considerably larger, stretching 48-5/8 in. x 96-1/4 in. when fully extended. If you're worried about storage space, this version of Haul-Master's utility trailer folds up to a reported 24 in. x 63 in when not in use. Like the cheaper model, the 1195 lb. trailer boasts a steel frame and three-leaf suspension. But this model is also designed to lean flush to the ground for easy loading and unloading and comes with a price tag of $520.
If you like all of those features but need a trailer that can carry a heavier load, Haul-Master's 1720 lb is the model for you. As that increased carrying capacity and the trailer's larger wheels run the price up to $550, you'll need to be sure you really need that increased payload capacity before you buy one.