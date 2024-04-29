Who Makes Harbor Freight's Utility Trailers & How Much Do They Cost?

Over the past several decades, Harbor Freight Tools has become a veritable one-stop shop for professional builders and DIY enthusiasts hunting quality tools at a budget-friendly price. While the family-owned company's brick-and-mortar hardware stores are focused largely on offering consumers a wide variety of tools, power tools, and home improvement necessities, they've recently begun venturing into other areas of the hardware game, including offering a small line of heavy-duty utility trailers.

If you've ever eyed Harbor Freight Tools' utility trailers in-store or online, you might have noticed they are part of the Haul-Master line of equipment. Given the branding, it's understandable to question exactly who makes the utility trailers you can buy through Harbor Freight Tools. However, the Haul-Master brand is owned by Harbor Freight Tools and functions as the company's in-house front for producing trailers, cargo carriers, hand trucks, winches, and associated accessories. So, in other words, Haul-Master products are made by Harbor Freight Tools.

As it happens, Haul-Master is not the only in-house brand owned and manufactured under the Harbor Freight Tools banner, with the company also offering a vast range of products under the shingles of ICON, Pittsburgh, and Bauer, among others. But for those looking to purchase a hitch-ready trailer to transport an off-road vehicle, riding lawnmower, or other heavy cargo around town, Haul-Master is the Harbor Freight brand for you.