What Do These Common Symbols On A Fire Extinguisher Mean?

A fire can break out when we least expect it, and when that happens, fire extinguishers are often the first tools we turn to. Whether a pan catches fire while we're cooking or a fraying electrical cord sparks and ignites something nearby, a fire extinguisher can help stop a small fire before it gets out of hand. You won't just find fire extinguishers at home. When you're out and about, you'll see them in offices, restaurants, schools, stores, and even airports — anywhere fire safety is a priority. In many instances, fire extinguishers are accessible to the public, and people are encouraged to use them in an emergency. For example, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration mandates that employers make fire extinguishers easily accessible to employees. A fire extinguisher is also one of the emergency tools you should always keep in your car.

However, a fire extinguisher won't do you much good if you don't know how to use it correctly. A big part of being able to use a fire extinguisher properly is understanding the symbols printed on its label. These symbols tell you what kind of fires the extinguisher can put out. This information is important because using the wrong extinguisher could make the fire worse. The good news is that the fire extinguishers most commonly found in homes in the U.S. are multi-purpose units labeled for Class A, B, and C fires. That means a single can handle common fires involving everyday materials like trash, flammable liquids, and even electrical equipment.